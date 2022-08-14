Skip to main content

Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies

The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The fallout from a disastrous season for the University of Washington football team hasn't completely disappeared. Even with new coaches and players, it's hard to forget 4-8.

Someone was at fault and junior safety Cam Williams wasn't reluctant to give his take on the matter. He offered a somewhat surprising answer to a fairly general question about change.

"I've learned that staying together is key, getting better each day," Williams said. "The last coaching staff, they were kind of apart and you could tell and it rubbed off on the players. [We're] staying together as a team and as brothers."

Jimmy Lake's coaches came from all directions, from promoted quality coaches to the hiring of a total stranger in John Donovan, not the smoothest mix, whereas Kalen DeBoer's staff members arrived with an abundance of coaching credentials and long-term bonds to the head coach. 

"DeBoer brought in everybody he knows, which is good for them, good for us," Williams said. "It takes us a while to get to know them. but at the end of the day, they teach us and we learn. We're moving forward and we're going to be successful."

Cam Williams covers Julius Irvin in a practice drill.

Cameron Williams and Julius Irvin (29) work off each other in a drill. 

In his fourth year in the program, the 6-foot, 207-pound junior from Bakersfield, California, has navigated an uneven career path. He started seven games as a true freshman, which included a two-interception performance in a 28-14 victory over USC, his career moment so far.

He served as a back-up safety to Asa Turner during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last fall, Williams appeared in seven games and started three of them, fighting injuries the whole time. He caused a game-ending fumble to preserve a 31-24 overtime victory over California, another Husky career highlight, but he hurt both of his hands and was done with three games remaining.

In fall camp, Williams has shuffled between the first and second units as he tries to reclaim a starting spot in the back row. Alex Cook and Turner have drawn the most snaps as the No. 1 safeties, with Julius Irvin and Williams running behind them.

Williams likes what he sees — and hears — from the new UW coaching staff, especially receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who the veteran safety says "talks so much smack it gets us motivated."

He's encouraged by the resulting chemistry, which is an improvement from the season before, and read to move forward.

"I'm where I want to be right now, even though the last couple of years I didn't get what I wanted, you know, in playing time, but you can't take that and fall down the hill with it," Williams said. "I just took it as motivation and I'm pushing forward."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Nick Harris suffered a knee injury two plays into his exhibition opener for the Browns.
Husky Legends

Nick Harris Likely Lost for Season After Preseason Game Knee Injury

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
Kalen DeBoer provided an update on Ulumoo Ale and Jaxson Kirkland and their playing status.
Football

Kirkland Out, Ale In for Season Opener Against Kent State

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
Jordan Perryman has received the ultimate praise from his Husky coaches.
Football

Coach Says Newcomer Perryman 'Playing as Well as Anyone on Team'

By Dan RaleyAug 13, 2022 11:45 AM EDT
Jamarcus Shephard follows closely behind Taj Davis, watching his receiver work.
Football

Going 1 on 1 With JaMarcus Shephard and His Unique Coaching Style

By Dan RaleyAug 12, 2022 6:26 PM EDT
Giles Jackson and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. confer at practice.
Football

Giles Jackson Ready for Fresh Start That Results in Long-Distance Finish

By Dan RaleyAug 12, 2022 2:51 PM EDT
Tuli Letuligasenoa talks about his new coach.
Football

Letuligasenoa Received Individual Honors in 2021, But Didn't Feel Worthy

By Dan RaleyAug 12, 2022 11:34 AM EDT
Ulumoo Ale met with the media for the first time.
Football

Injured Ulumoo Ale Moves Around on Own Power as Practice Spectator

By Dan RaleyAug 11, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
Giles Jackson and fellow receiver Mason Wheeler share a practice moment.
Football

A Week of Husky Football in Photos

By Dan RaleyAug 11, 2022 3:00 PM EDT