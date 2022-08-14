Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies

The fallout from a disastrous season for the University of Washington football team hasn't completely disappeared. Even with new coaches and players, it's hard to forget 4-8.

Someone was at fault and junior safety Cam Williams wasn't reluctant to give his take on the matter. He offered a somewhat surprising answer to a fairly general question about change.

"I've learned that staying together is key, getting better each day," Williams said. "The last coaching staff, they were kind of apart and you could tell and it rubbed off on the players. [We're] staying together as a team and as brothers."

Jimmy Lake's coaches came from all directions, from promoted quality coaches to the hiring of a total stranger in John Donovan, not the smoothest mix, whereas Kalen DeBoer's staff members arrived with an abundance of coaching credentials and long-term bonds to the head coach.

"DeBoer brought in everybody he knows, which is good for them, good for us," Williams said. "It takes us a while to get to know them. but at the end of the day, they teach us and we learn. We're moving forward and we're going to be successful."

Cameron Williams and Julius Irvin (29) work off each other in a drill. Skylar Lin Visuals

In his fourth year in the program, the 6-foot, 207-pound junior from Bakersfield, California, has navigated an uneven career path. He started seven games as a true freshman, which included a two-interception performance in a 28-14 victory over USC, his career moment so far.

He served as a back-up safety to Asa Turner during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Last fall, Williams appeared in seven games and started three of them, fighting injuries the whole time. He caused a game-ending fumble to preserve a 31-24 overtime victory over California, another Husky career highlight, but he hurt both of his hands and was done with three games remaining.

In fall camp, Williams has shuffled between the first and second units as he tries to reclaim a starting spot in the back row. Alex Cook and Turner have drawn the most snaps as the No. 1 safeties, with Julius Irvin and Williams running behind them.

Williams likes what he sees — and hears — from the new UW coaching staff, especially receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who the veteran safety says "talks so much smack it gets us motivated."

He's encouraged by the resulting chemistry, which is an improvement from the season before, and read to move forward.

"I'm where I want to be right now, even though the last couple of years I didn't get what I wanted, you know, in playing time, but you can't take that and fall down the hill with it," Williams said. "I just took it as motivation and I'm pushing forward."

