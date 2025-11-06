Willis And Mills Husky Road Show Is Up And Running Again
Carver Willis and John Mills this week sat down in front of a dozen or so media members for a moment that was more podcast than inquisition. A comedy spot, not an interview.
These guys are two of the top influencers on the University of Washington football team and play off each other so well.
As talkers and blockers.
They laughed and smiled repeatedly, cracked easy jokes and, in Mills' case, he slapped his older teammate on the leg like a some WWE competitor or crazy uncle.
These offensive linemen were injured and recovered together, spending long hours with doctors and trainers while making what others might consider amazing recoveries and returning to action in the Huskies' 42-25 victory over Illinois nearly two weeks ago.
The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis, a senior left tackle from Durango, Colorado, told how against Ohio State he completely tore a medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his knee, which is not nearly as bad as ripping an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) that would have ended his season.
As for Mills, a 6-foot-6, 342-pound freshman left guard from San Francisco, he suffered a high ankle sprain against Maryland that was new to him, superseding any regular sprain.
When hurt, both of these proud players insisted on walking off the field on their own power and Willis did so immediately rather than be examined on the turf with a stadium crowd looking on.
Willis was most grateful and a little awestruck by the medical magic he received.
"You more have to to ask our trainers about that -- they killed it," he said. "They did an incredible job and I cannot speak highly enough about them. What they helped me do on paper technically shouldn't be possible, but it was."
Mills talked about his recently revealed fan club, which consists of a half-dozen middle-aged men who dressed up in blond wigs and were actually his father and dad's friends, and about celebrating his 18th birthday in mid-October.
"I got dinner with my grandparents a couple of days before that," the oversized teenager said, using a caveman voice. "A big steak. Really good."
Willis and Mills talked about having each other to lean on during their lengthy hours of rehabilitation and how that helped them get through it, and then being able to return to active duty together.
Mills has that incredibly large body of his for a freshman offensive lineman, down from his reporting weight of 365 to something a little more manageable, and Willis has helped him use it as they fire out of stances side by side.
"Just knowing like everything, football IQ, I just learn from him -- he's been in this game of college football like for10 to 15 years right now," Mills wisecracked. "I'm getting better with him."
Acknowledging his teammate's enormous football stature, Willis remembers playing as a true freshman at Kansas State, but not starting, and doing it at 265 pounds. He understands Mills is different.
"It's incredible," Willis said. "He should be going into his senior year of high school and he's starting in the Big Ten. And not only is he starting in the Big Ten, he's a pretty dominant factor on our team. It's wild."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: