It's First and 5: Wilner Puts Husky Quintet on his All-Pac-12 Team

The NFL draft has Kipner.

All things Pac-12 have Wilner.

A short, unassuming character, Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News has covered the conference in its entirety longer than anyone, hence he knows more about it than the next guy.

So to be selected to his All-Pac-12 team is to be carefully dissected and vetted, and to know you are worthy of such an honor.

Five University of Washington football players can make this claim, landing on the first team of the All-Wilner Team, among them tight end Cade Otton, offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Did Wilner miss anyone?

Not likely, unless defensive tackle Tuli Letuligaseno and/or wide receiver Puka Nacua make a big move this fall, after both were slowed by injury of pandemic illness this past patchwork season.

Wilner picked 13 offensive first-teamers, 14 on defense and three special-teamers.

Arizona State had the most with six. Other league contenders Oregon and USC had four and three first-unit picks.

The Huskies had no second-team choices.

ALL-WILNER TEAM

OFFENSE

First team

QB: Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels

TB: Colorado’s Jarek Broussard

TB: Oregon’s Travis Dye

WR: USC’s Drake London

WR: UCLA’s Kyle Phillips

WR: Oregon’s Johnny Johnson

TE: Washington’s Cade Otton

OL: Washington State’s Abraham Lucas

OL: Utah’s Nick Ford

OL: Washington’s Jaxson Kirkland

OL: Arizona State’s Dohnovan West

OL: Oregon State’s Nathan Eldridge

AP: Washington State’s Travell Harris

Second team

QB: USC’s Kedon Slovis

TB: Stanford’s Austin Jones

TB: Washington State’s Max Borghi

WR: Utah’s Britain Covey

WR: USC’s Bru McCoy

WR: Washington State’s Renard Bell

TE: Utah’s Brant Kuithe

OL: Stanford’s Walter Rouse

OL: Oregon State’s Nous Keobounnam

OL: UCLA’s Sam Marrazzo

OL: Oregon’s Alex Forsyth

OL: Cal’s Michael Saffell

AP: Stanford’s Nathaniel Peat

DEFENSE

First team

DL: Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux

DL: Arizona State’s Tyler Johnson

DL: Stanford’s Thomas Booker

Edge: Washington’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui

LB: Utah’s Devin Lloyd

LB: Colorado’s Nate Landman

LB: Cal’s Cameron Goode

LB: Oregon State’s Avery Roberts

LB: Washington’s Edefuan Ulofoshio

DB: Arizona State’s Chase Lucas

DB: Oregon’s Mykeal Wright

DB: Washington’s Trent McDuffie

DB: USC’s Chris Steele

DB: Arizona State’s Evan Fields

Second team

DL: Utah’s Mika Tafua

DL: USC’s Nick Figueroa

DL: Arizona State’s Jermayne Lole

Edge: USC’s Drake Jackson

LB: Colorado’s Carson Wells

LB: Oregon State’s Omar Speights

LB: Cal’s Kuony Deng

LB: UCLA’s Caleb Johnson

DB: Cal’s Josh Drayden

DB: UCLA’s Qwuantrezz Knight

DB: Colorado’s Isaiah Lewis

DB: Arizona’s Christian Roland-Wallace

DB: USC’s Isaiah Pola-Mao

SPECIALISTS

First team

K: Utah’s Jadon Redding

P: USC’s Ben Griffiths

RS: Arizona State’s D.J. Taylor

Second team

K: Arizona’s Lucas Havrisik

P: Stanford’s Ryan Sanborn

RS: Cal’s Nikko Remigio