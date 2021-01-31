It's First and 5: Wilner Puts Husky Quintet on his All-Pac-12 Team
The NFL draft has Kipner.
All things Pac-12 have Wilner.
A short, unassuming character, Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News has covered the conference in its entirety longer than anyone, hence he knows more about it than the next guy.
So to be selected to his All-Pac-12 team is to be carefully dissected and vetted, and to know you are worthy of such an honor.
Five University of Washington football players can make this claim, landing on the first team of the All-Wilner Team, among them tight end Cade Otton, offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and cornerback Trent McDuffie.
Did Wilner miss anyone?
Not likely, unless defensive tackle Tuli Letuligaseno and/or wide receiver Puka Nacua make a big move this fall, after both were slowed by injury of pandemic illness this past patchwork season.
Wilner picked 13 offensive first-teamers, 14 on defense and three special-teamers.
Arizona State had the most with six. Other league contenders Oregon and USC had four and three first-unit picks.
The Huskies had no second-team choices.
ALL-WILNER TEAM
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels
TB: Colorado’s Jarek Broussard
TB: Oregon’s Travis Dye
WR: USC’s Drake London
WR: UCLA’s Kyle Phillips
WR: Oregon’s Johnny Johnson
TE: Washington’s Cade Otton
OL: Washington State’s Abraham Lucas
OL: Utah’s Nick Ford
OL: Washington’s Jaxson Kirkland
OL: Arizona State’s Dohnovan West
OL: Oregon State’s Nathan Eldridge
AP: Washington State’s Travell Harris
Second team
QB: USC’s Kedon Slovis
TB: Stanford’s Austin Jones
TB: Washington State’s Max Borghi
WR: Utah’s Britain Covey
WR: USC’s Bru McCoy
WR: Washington State’s Renard Bell
TE: Utah’s Brant Kuithe
OL: Stanford’s Walter Rouse
OL: Oregon State’s Nous Keobounnam
OL: UCLA’s Sam Marrazzo
OL: Oregon’s Alex Forsyth
OL: Cal’s Michael Saffell
AP: Stanford’s Nathaniel Peat
DEFENSE
First team
DL: Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux
DL: Arizona State’s Tyler Johnson
DL: Stanford’s Thomas Booker
Edge: Washington’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui
LB: Utah’s Devin Lloyd
LB: Colorado’s Nate Landman
LB: Cal’s Cameron Goode
LB: Oregon State’s Avery Roberts
LB: Washington’s Edefuan Ulofoshio
DB: Arizona State’s Chase Lucas
DB: Oregon’s Mykeal Wright
DB: Washington’s Trent McDuffie
DB: USC’s Chris Steele
DB: Arizona State’s Evan Fields
Second team
DL: Utah’s Mika Tafua
DL: USC’s Nick Figueroa
DL: Arizona State’s Jermayne Lole
Edge: USC’s Drake Jackson
LB: Colorado’s Carson Wells
LB: Oregon State’s Omar Speights
LB: Cal’s Kuony Deng
LB: UCLA’s Caleb Johnson
DB: Cal’s Josh Drayden
DB: UCLA’s Qwuantrezz Knight
DB: Colorado’s Isaiah Lewis
DB: Arizona’s Christian Roland-Wallace
DB: USC’s Isaiah Pola-Mao
SPECIALISTS
First team
K: Utah’s Jadon Redding
P: USC’s Ben Griffiths
RS: Arizona State’s D.J. Taylor
Second team
K: Arizona’s Lucas Havrisik
P: Stanford’s Ryan Sanborn
RS: Cal’s Nikko Remigio