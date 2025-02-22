With Coaching Limits Lifted, UW Takes Full Advantage in Increasing Staff
At first, it wasn't real clear who the young guy was at the far end of the table. Seated in front of the media, wearing a purple University of Washington football hat and a black pullover, he almost looked like a player.
Gradually, it became known -- when someone in the know addressed him by name with a question -- that this was Aaron Van Horn, the Huskies' new outside linebackers coach for the coming season.
This young guy took 20 seconds to let everyone get a brief glimpse into his world, which has included working three years with Fisch in Arizona and with the UW staff this past year.
"Just super appreciative of coach Fisch and coach Walters for the opportunity," Van Horn said, referencing new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. "Known coach for awhile. Just always taken care of me, been good to me, love for working for him, believe in his vision. So I'm excited."
Such is the continuing transformation of college football coaching, in this case the blurring of lines between full-time hires and individuals in training or waiting -- with the NCAA recently permitting every program to have unlimited coaches who can provide hands-on instruction.
As of late, the Huskies have hired or promoted so many football staff members, coach Jedd Fisch is holding a second media session this week to address the latest moves.
Here's where everything stands in Montlake: Michael Switzer and Van Horn, who accompanied Fisch from Arizona as extra coaches, were promoted to offensive-line coach to replace the departed Brennan Carroll and to the newly created and separate OLB or edge-rusher coach, respectively.
The Huskies hired Walters, the former Purdue head coach, as defensive coordinator to replace Steve Belichick, and Taylor Mays, who went from USC assistant defensive backs coach to UW safeties coach to succeed Vinnie Sunseri.
Chris Pertrilli is listed on the UW football website as the new special-teams coordinator, coming from Purdue, where he held a similar role for the aforementioned Walters that wasn't considered a full-time position.
Reportedly coming to the Huskies, but not officially announced just yet, are Brian Odom from North Texas and before that USC to replace Robert Bala as linebackers coach, and Greg Froelich from Charlotte as the newly created assistant special-teams coordinator.
Add to them Michael Brewster, formerly of Valparaiso, to become an assistant offensive-line coach, and former NFL quarterback J.P. Losman, from Oklahoma, to become an assistant QB coach.
Whew.
In the case of Van Horn, similar to Fisch, he didn't play college football, rather he worked his way up as a student at Michigan to become a recruiting intern, a student manager and then the head defensive manager. He has a kiniesiology degree from the Ann Arbor and a master's degree in educational leadership from Arizona.
He's just getting started in a more permanent UW role, becoming more visible and identifiable to everyone aorund him.
The way things are going with this rush of staff expansion, the Huskies almost seem headed to have a coach for every player.
