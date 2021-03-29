With Spring Football Not Far Off, Here's Huskies' 20-20 Vision

An update on each of the 23 players who arrived in last season's touted 2020 class.

Starters are back at 18 of 22 positions for the University of Washington football team.

There's another five veteran players who have been part-time starters.

And the transfer portal has supplied four newcomers, with three of them former starters.

Oh, and lest we not forget the members of the Huskies' Class of 2020, where these much-heralded youngsters are all lined up line like Indy cars, revving their engines and ready to race people for their minutes.

This is where it could get really fun on the practice field in the month ahead.

It's Fast and the Furious: Montlake Drift.

With the opening of spring football a week and a half away, this would be a good time to do a quick accounting of where these 23 guys stand and what comes next, considering that they all still hold freshmen status if they wish because of the pandemic.

Ten played in games as true freshmen.

Three started one outing each.

Twelve wait to make their college debuts.

One took his ball and went home.

An outside linebacker with a lone start under his belt, Sav'ell Smalls remains on track as the headliner of this class. He just happens to be in the midst of the most competitive position area on the team, but that shouldn't hold him back.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan ended the season as starters because of COVID-19 issues elsewhere in the lineup, and should be hard to pull out of there based on their talent alone.

Defensive back Jacobe Covington likely would seem to be the next 2020 guy ready to make a move — because the secondary needs star power, especially at safety.

The 2020 offensive linemen, five of them who could play together a long time, are itching to play. The only obstacle is five veteran starters return.

Who will be the next guy to emerge in a big way? A four-game season didn't give them much of an opportunity. A 12-game slate should.

4X4 CLUB:

Sav'ell Smalls, OLB — appeared in each game, started against Stanford, was physically ready (6-foot-3, 250), disappointed no one, could fully establish himself this season.

Rome Odunze, WR — played in every game, started against Stanford, made acrobatic catches, big reason other veteran receivers left town.

Mark Redman, TE — appeared in every game, mostly on special teams, in deep position room, could bypass everyone but Cade Otton for more playing time.

Jaden Green, LS — snapped in every game, overcame his Husky debut delivery over punter Race Porter's head, minor blip.

3 GAMES:

Jalen McMillan, WR — started against Stanford, sat out against Utah, subbed in against OSU and Arizona, ran jet sweep, looks ready to settle in and be a full-time guy.

Cooper McDonald, OLB — played in first three games as a reserve, sat out against Stanford, didn't back down against position talent, physical guy ready to play more.

2 AT-BATS:

Sawyer Racanelli, WR — played against Arizona and Stanford, came back from a high school knee injury, brought along cautiously, no catches yet.

1 SWING:

Jacobe Covington, DB — played special teams against Stanford, should be in the mix for starting job, cornerback or safety, has that star quality.

Makell Esteen, DB — appeared in Arizona game, probably a safety or special-teamer this season, will play more, being groomed to be a main guy.

Roger Rosengarten, OT — first of five touted OLs in the class to get on the field, played against Arizona, coaches are very high on him.

ON DECK:

Myles Murao, OL — probably Husky center of the future, can also play guard, waiting his turn, lists 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, heaviest of the five linemen in the class.

Geirean Hatchett, OG — has impressive strength, national recruit, waiting for somebody to graduate or mess up, ready to go.

Gaard Memmelaar, OG — top player out of Idaho, biding his time to get on the field, should pull first playing time this season, maybe special teams.

Sam Adams II, RB — versatile player, still not clear if he'll make more impact at tailback or in the secondary, but coaches will find a place for the NFL son.

Carson Bruener, ILB — still building size at 6-2 and 215 pounds, Husky legacy player, son of former UW and NFL tight end.

James Smith, CB — comes from Trent McDuffie's high school, plays same position, waiting for McDuffie to be NFL-bound or play next to him.

Elijah Jackson, CB — HS teammate of Makell Esteen, looking to share the secondary again with him at some point, should make a move this season.

Mark West, TE — another guy who needs more heft, has 6-foot-4, 225-pound build, needs maybe 15 more, navigating deep position room.

Samuel Peacock, OT — won Iron Pup award for putting on bulk, carries 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame now, still a ways to go.

Jay'Veon Sunday, RB — the Texas tailback drew plaudits, brings 5,000 yards from high school level, will he or Adams get first carry among them?

Triston Brown, P — has decent foot but not the right technique, hasn't kicked since 2018 in junior college, really an unknown quantity.

Jordan Lolohea, OLB — Last played football in 2016, was on church mission, missed last four seasons, lot of catching up to do to get into football shape again.

CHECKED OUT:

Ethan Garbers, QB — Transferred to UCLA after last season, obviously didn't like it in Seattle, getting blocked to play right away by UW.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated