With UW Spring Ball Near, Don't Overlook This Offensive Lineman
Less than a week before spring football practice unfolds, unlike a year ago, the University of Washington has the makings for a fairly respectable offensive line.
Landen Hatchett is totally healthy.
Drew Azzopardi has a full season of work behind him.
Paki Finau is more than 40 pounds heavier over a year's time.
Carver Willis comes to Montlake from Kansas State with credible references, namely 52 schools calling him once he entered the transfer portal.
Throw in another Hatchett, Geirean, and people can start talking about how this new Husky line really feels like family.
Oh yes, the three freshmen behemoths of John Mills, Champ Taulealea and Jack Shaffer, each packing measurements running at least 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, should draw plenty of curious looks.
Within this newfound collection of muscle and girth, expect plenty of lively position battles up front when spring football practice begins next week, especially at both guard spots.
Someone sort of forgotten in the ongoing O-line conversation is Zach Henning, one of the UW's more loyal foot soldiers.
Still holding sophomore standing, he's played in 15 games for the Huskies over two seasons. He's even started once, pulling a game-opening assignment against Eastern Michigan as, get this, a second tight end.
A year ago, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Henning was trotted out in front of the media because he was asked to play center throughout spring ball for the younger Hatchett still in recovery from knee surgery.
"I play all over," Henning told the press gathering that day referencing former line coach Brennan Carroll. "Wherever coach Carroll puts me and I can get better."
By showing he could handle just about any assignment across the line, Henning earned a lot of points with Jedd Fisch's coaching staff.
The Colorado native moved to the outside at times and played as a blocking tight end when senior Quentin Moore was lost in last year's opener with a knee injury against Weber State.
With all of the reinforcements on hand, it's time for Henning to concentrate solely on offensive guard and see if he can land one of the two starting spots that are available.
While he doesn't have any transfer portal notoriety or family connections to promote his candidacy, Henning will just have to do it the old-fashioned way and win a starting job on grit and hard work.
