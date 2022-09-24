Yanked from 2021 Lineup, Kam Fab Starts Again and Plays Like He Belongs

Kamren Fabiculanan could do something on Saturday night against Stanford that didn't happen a year ago — start a second consecutive game in the University of Washington secondary.

Following a disturbing season-opening loss to Montana in 2021, somebody had to pay for that college football misstep and one of those somebodies was an otherwise popular player also known as Kam Fab.

As collateral damage, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Camarillo, California, got yanked from the Husky lineup after receiving just the lone shot to excel. His situation only turned worse as a bad season played out.

Falling further out of favor with Jimmy Lake's coaching staff, he dropped out of the two-deeps and didn't play at all in four of the final six Husky games.

"You know, It was tough mentally but at the end of the day I kept my head down and working hard," he said. "[It was] just trust in God's plan and work harder."

He made this approach pay off. With new coaches, it's been a new Fabiculanan, a busy Kam Fab.

He entered the season as the Hybrid Husky backup to Dominique Hampton, but switched to safety once Asa Turner got blindsided and hurt in practice and went out.

Given a long overdue reprieve, Fabiculanan started against Michigan State in a huge game on national TV. He finished with 8 tackles in the 39-28 victory, second highest among the Huskies.

He might be the only guy on the UW roster now who actively plays all three positions in safety, Hybrid Husky and cornerback. He has no preference. He's a loyal purple soldier.

He watched his Michigan State performance on tape and saw things he could clean up. Otherwise, he played like he belonged in the back row and will have another chance to show what he can do against Stanford at Husky Stadium.

"Wherever the coaches need me, I feel comfortable everywhere," Fabiculanan said. "Wherever the coaches need me, I'll be there for them."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation