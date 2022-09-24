Skip to main content

Yanked from 2021 Lineup, Kam Fab Starts Again and Plays Like He Belongs

The young safety is another positive reclamation project for the new staff.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kamren Fabiculanan could do something on Saturday night against Stanford that didn't happen a year ago — start a second consecutive game in the University of Washington secondary.  

Following a disturbing season-opening loss to Montana in 2021, somebody had to pay for that college football misstep and one of those somebodies was an otherwise popular player also known as Kam Fab.

As collateral damage, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Camarillo, California, got yanked from the Husky lineup after receiving just the lone shot to excel. His situation only turned worse as a bad season played out.

Falling further out of favor with Jimmy Lake's coaching staff, he dropped out of the two-deeps and didn't play at all in four of the final six Husky games.

"You know, It was tough mentally but at the end of the day I kept my head down and working hard," he said. "[It was] just trust in God's plan and work harder."

He made this approach pay off. With new coaches, it's been a new Fabiculanan, a busy Kam Fab.

He entered the season as the Hybrid Husky backup to Dominique Hampton, but switched to safety once Asa Turner got blindsided and hurt in practice and went out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Given a long overdue reprieve, Fabiculanan started against Michigan State in a huge game on national TV. He finished with 8 tackles in the 39-28 victory, second highest among the Huskies. 

He might be the only guy on the UW roster now who actively plays all three positions in safety, Hybrid Husky and cornerback. He has no preference. He's a loyal purple soldier.

He watched his Michigan State performance on tape and saw things he could clean up. Otherwise, he played like he belonged in the back row and will have another chance to show what he can do against Stanford at Husky Stadium.

"Wherever the coaches need me, I feel comfortable everywhere," Fabiculanan said. "Wherever the coaches need me, I'll be there for them."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Kalen DeBoer heads for a coaching handshake after beating Michigan State.
Football

Michigan State Win Provides Huge Selling Point for Revamped Huskies

By Dan Raley
Jaxson Kirkland could make his long-awaited return against Stanford.
Football

If Everyone's Healthy, Here's Who Starts at Husky Left Tackle

By Dan Raley
Samu Moala plays middle linebacker for Leuzinger High and has a UW offer.
Football

UW Extends Scholarship Offer to 2026 SoCal Linebacker

By Dan Raley
Quinn Roff (20) shared in the last sack of a Husky quarterback, in this case Sam Huard.
Football

Huskies Turn Sack Into An Endangered Football Species

By Dan Raley
Wayne Taulapapa breaks into the open against Portland State.
Football

After Season of Concussions, Taulapapa Plays On Without Fear

By Dan Raley
Julius Irvin discusses his expanded role and his mom.
Football

Irvin Has Dealt With a Lot of Tough Stuff Since Becoming a Husky

By Dan Raley
What kind of crowd will UW draw for 7:30 p.m. Stanford kickoff?
Football

After UW Fans Made Big Difference, Will They Show for Late Kickoff?

By Dan Raley
Ryan Grubb talked about keeping the fridge full and the door on it locked.
Football

Ryan Grubb Goes Room to Room Looking to Motivate Huskies

By Dan Raley