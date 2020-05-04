HuskyMaven
Young Nussmeier Grew Up on Husky Football, Will Play for LSU

Dan Raley

He was a 7- to 9-year-old kid running around Husky football for three seasons, attending games, turning up in the locker room and hanging out with the Washington players.

On Monday, Garrett Nussmeier was the big news of the day, as one of the most highly regarded quarterback recruits in the nation who had settled on his college choice.

No, he didn't end up dreaming of being the next Jake Locker or Keith Price.

Nussmeier intends to be the next Joe Burrow.

As the son of Doug Nussmeier, a former Huskies offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Steve Sarkisian's staff in 2009-11, the Texas schoolboy phenom committed to national-champion LSU, explaining why in a blog post published by Sports Illustrated. 

Garrett Nussmeier plays for Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, a suburb northwest of Dallas. A top 100 player on most recruiting lists, the 6-foot-2, 182-pound chose the Tigers after also visiting Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, TCU, Missouri and North Carolina.

Washington wasn't among the 28 schools that offered him a scholarship, according to rivals.com, but Washington State was. The younger Nussmeier threw for 3,788 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior, completing 67 percent office passes.

Doug Nussmeier, a Portland native who played his college football for Idaho and logged just eight games as an NFL quarterback, recently was elevated to Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach after spending a pair of seasons as the franchise's tight-ends coach. 

After leaving Washington, Doug Nussmeier has built quite the coaching resume, serving as offensive coordinator for Alabama, Michigan and Florida before moving to the NFL. 

The Husky connection to this story does not end there. 

At LSU, Garrett Nussmeier will answer to the Tigers' new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan, a well-traveled coach with a deep Northwest background.

Linehan, a Sunnyside, Washington native and another former Idaho quarterback, served as the Husky wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Jim Lambright's staff in 1994-98. He is a former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.

