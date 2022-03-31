ZTF Offers Insights to His Achilles Tear and the Other Injury

The Husky edge rusher spoke about his late start to the season and leaving early.

Plenty of discussion surrounded the Achilles tendon tear that Zion Tupuola-Fetui suffered in spring practice a year ago, led to surgery and prevented the University of Washington edge rusher from playing in the first five games last fall.

There was almost nothing said about the injury that ended his season with two games to go.

The player known as ZTF was just done, no details provided, which was often the case with Jimmy Lake's coaching staff.

The Husky defender was helped from field during the 35-30 loss to Arizona State at Husky Stadium, didn't return and was made a spectator for the ensuing Colorado and Washington State games.

A second injury made Zion Tupuola-Fetui a spectator for the Colorado and WSU games. Dan Raley

Those who watched ZTF wobble to the sideline with the assistance of others during the Sun Devils game could fairly accurately guess what happened to him, which he confirmed this week.

"I had a concussion after the Arizona State game that effectively ended my season," he said. "You can talk to the doctors about that. I'm good now, I like to think."

With the late start and early end to the 2021 season, ZTF played in just five games, starting three. He had a lone sack last fall.

Whereas he was a short-season sensation the year before, coming up with 7 sacks in four games and being named a second- and third-team All-American, ZTF's most recent season was pretty much a wash.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is shown shortly after having Achilles surgery last spring. Dan Raley

"It was kind of like the continuity of timing the game," he said. "You see NFL players get traded at the middle of the season and they're not going to be the same player right off the bat. It's different from being in every down to third down to ... the progression was hard."

The 6-foot-4, 241-pound junior from Pearl City Hawaii, who has plenty of pro aspirations, didn't think he necessarily lacked explosiveness coming off the Achilles injury, rather it was the mental side that might have slowed him some.

"Having to change the mindset, I was able to come in every day and be able to focus on me," ZTF said. "Not to be selfish, but I was working on my Achilles every minute I was here. Then to flip it back to a team mindset and we weren't doing too hot, it was a really hard predicament to be in. But I'm glad I went through it."

