Geirean Hatchett Lost for the Season at Oklahoma with Injury
Geirean Hatchett, a four-game starting guard for the University of Washington football team during its 2023 playoff run, has been lost for the season at Oklahoma after suffering a biceps injury and having surgery, Sooners coach Brent Venables said on his radio show this week.
The 6-foot-5, 318-pound Hatchett, a fifth-year player from Ferndale, Washington, has a season of eligibility remaining, but presumably could petition for a medical redshirt to reclaim this one after appearing in just two games for Oklahoma.
This past Saturday, Hatchett started at left guard for the Sooners in their 16-12 home victory over Houston. In the season opener against Temple, he played center as an injury fill-in for teammate Branson Hickman.
He transferred to Oklahoma in January shortly after the UW coaching change from Kalen DeBoer to Jedd Fisch.
Hatchett, whose younger brother Landen still plays for the UW, spent four seasons in Montlake and was regarded as a versatile player capable of handling all five offensive-line positions.
In 2022, He appeared as a reserve guard in all 13 games for the Huskies, even spending time as a blocking tight end after injuries thinned the ranks at that position.
Last season, Hatchett was used n the first eight games, starting against California, Arizona, Oregon and Arizona State, before suffering an ankle injury that forced him to miss three outings. He came back for the Apple Cup against WSU and the three postseason contests against Oregon, Texas and Michigan.
