How the Huskies' Freshmen Have Fared This Season
During a bye week, all University of Washington football players receive a few extra days off from the grind, injured players heal and don't hit anybody, and freshmen restricted to scout team duty suddenly get a chance to audition again.
With that in mind, freshman offensive guard Paki Finau seemed to take advantage of this interlude more than other young players navigating the depth chart. At least the 6-foot-5, 300-pound newcomer -- 30 pounds heavier since arriving in January -- drew outward plaudits from offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll.
"Paki Finau had a heckuva week of practice," Carroll said. "It looks like he's getting closer."
Finau is one of 19 true freshmen players who joined the Huskies in this, the first year of Jedd Fisch's coaching staff. He's appeared at the end of three UW games, giving him another appearance to use before he crosses the redshirt threshold.
The big thing for him has been changing his body shape so he can compete with the best in the Big Ten. And once he's put on the added padding, he needs to learn from the strength and conditioning staff how to move around in a nimble and athletic fashion as this much bigger person.
"In the spring, coming in as a freshman, he was really light," said sophomore Landen Hatchett, a Husky guard and center. "He's done a really good job of getting his body right. He came in naturally gifted."
Finau is one of 19 UW first-year scholarship players who joined the program this year and one of 10 who have received game time so far. which is typical -- about half of the guys play right away, with a handful of them drawing meaningful minutes.
From this group, five players have appeared in every game in linebacker Khmori House, quarterback Demond Williams Jr., running back Adam Mohammed, tight end Decker DeGraaf and safety Peyton Waters.
HOW HUSKY FRESHMEN HAVE FARED
Davit Boyajyan, OT
No games played, in line to redshirt
Rahshawn Clark, S
Played in 1 game, in line to redshirt
Charlie Crowell, TE
Injured, lost for season, medical redshirt
Decker DeGraaf, TE
Played all 7 games, 1 start
Paki Finau, OG
Played in 3 games, can still redshirt
Audric Harris, WR
Played in 4 games, at redshirt maximum
Khmori House, LB
Played in all 7 games, 2 starts
Justin Hylkema, OT
No games played, in line to redshirt
Elias Johnson, CB
No games played, in line to redshirt
Omar Khan, DT
No games played, in line to redshirt
Paul Mencke Jr., S
No games played, in line to redshirt
Adam Mohammed, RB
Played in all 7 games as reserve
Jason Robinson Jr., S
No games played, in line to redshirt
Jordan Washington, RB
No games played, in line to redshirt
Peyton Waters, S
Played in 7 games as special-teamer
Michael Levelle Watkins, OG
No games played, in line to redshirt
Demond Williams Jr., QB
Played in all 7 games as reserve
Justice Williams, WR
No games played, in line to redshirt, injured
Rahim Wright II, S
Played in 1 game, in line to redshirt
House is the only one to draw a starting job, pulling game-opening assignments in the Apple Cup against Washington State and against Michigan.
Among the others making a first-year breakthrough, Williams has completed a highly accurate 26 of 33 passes for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns; Mohammed has rushed 19 times for 131 yards; and DeGraaf has 8 catches for 138 yards and 2 scores, including one coming on DeGraaf's first UW play.
Realistically, the plan is to give as many freshmen as possible a taste of Husky football during this introductory phase of their college careers and then put everyone into more serious competition in the coming spring football.
That is, once the Huskies deal with one more bye week in mid November and more auditions.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington