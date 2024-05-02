Whitney Reportedly Is Latest to Leave Huskies for Transfer Portal
Jordan Whitney, a redshirt freshman linebacker who showed up noticeably heavier for University of Washington spring football but apparently didn't make enough inroads to stick with it, has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
Listed at 6-foot and 216 pounds, Whitney appeared much more filled out throughout his upper body while looking to move up the ranks in his second spring ball with a new Husky coaching staff.
It didn't happen.
As UW players such as quarterback Demaricus Davis and Whitney stood mostly idle on the sideline in recent weeks when Jedd Fisch's coaches ran the Huskies through 11-on-11 scrimmage plays, one could almost predict through their body language that they would turn to the portal.
Both have gone this route.
A year ago, Whitney joined the Huskies as an early enrollee after grading out as a 3-star recruit from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California, and getting signed by then co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell.
Also a track sprinter, Whitney arrived with fellow Southern California linebacker Deven Bryant from St. John Bosco High and the two were projected to give the UW a speedy linebacker tandem for the future.
Btyant played right away in four outings early last season as a true freshman, but Whitney didn't appear in any games.
Whitney becomes the fifth UW scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this spring, and the 10th member of the roster to leave it.
Junior cornerback Davon Banks, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Anthony James, redshirt freshman safety Diesel Gordon and Davis preceded Whitney as scholarship recipients who have moved on.
Non-scholarship players no longer with the team are junior defensive tackle Bradley McGannon, sophomore tight end John Frazier, sophomore quarterback Camdyn Stiegeler, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Habib Bello and redshirt freshman edge rusher Jacob Mason.
Only the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Mason, who doubles as a long snapper and played at Ferndale High School with UW center Landen Hatchett, has resurfaced with a new school, announcing on social media last week he will transfer to Montana.
