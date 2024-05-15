Tybo Rogers No Longer Part of UW Football Team
Much was made of Tybo Rogers joining the University of Washington football program when the running back from Bakersfield, California, fended off late offers from USC and UCLA to sign with the Huskies, took part in spring football before his high school class graduated and brought the added twist of having been coached as a senior by one-time UW and NFL rusher Rashaan Shehee.
However, Rogers' departure from the program was marked on Wednesday by nothing more than an unceremonious keystroke -- with his name and biographical information deleted from the UW football online roster, leaving it up to team followers to notice he was gone.
Thus marked the end of Rogers' increasingly turbulent time as a Husky football player, one that involved three team suspensions and his subsequent arrest and charging for the alleged rape of two college-age women he met on a dating website and at a fraternity party.
In Kalen DeBoer two-year stay, no one was in trouble more than Rogers, who represented the coach's biggest miscalculation in finding someone who was a right fit for his program.
Still, DeBoer remained loyal to this player, even after authorities began investigating the women's charges, with the two of them shown embracing in the pre-game Sugar Bowl photo accompanying this story.
Last August, Rogers was suspended during fall camp for violating team rules, with DeBoer insisting his player had neither broken the law nor an NCAA rule, yet he wouldn't specify the exact nature of the offense.
Rogers sat out the first two UW games last season before making his college debut at Michigan State and leading the Huskies in rushing that day with 15 carries for 74 yards in a 41-7 victory in East Lansing.
In December, the first-year running back wasn't permitted to accompany the UW to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon after the women's accusations first surfaced involving Rogers. Yet he was reinstated by DeBoer for the Sugar Bowl against Texas and the CFP championship game against Michigan.
Appearing in 12 UW games overall, Rogers rushed 44 times for 184 yards and caught 6 passes for 72 yards.
In April, new coach Jedd Fisch suspended Rogers a third time after authorities alerted the school that charges and an arrest were imminent. The player took part in just two spring practices before the team distanced itself from him.
Rogers has made at least one county court appearance while he waits for the legal system to determine his fate. An athletic department official confirmed he is no longer part of the Husky football team.
