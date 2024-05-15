UW Football's 11 Portal Pick-Ups, Ranked by Potential Impact
Summer quarter enrollment at the University of Washington begins in just over a month, which is when Jedd Fisch's coaching staff should have everyone signed to a national letter of intent who intends to play next season.
The Huskies currently stand a handful of players from reaching the 85 scholarship limit, and that includes 11 transfer portal pick-ups who have orally committed their services since the end of April.
Finding offensive linemen to boost a depleted group greatly thinned out by NFL draftees, SEC transfers and medical retirements was the No. 1 priority for these new coaches and, honestly, the UW doesn't seem to have made a big splash so far. The Huskies have three OL commits, with none of them an established Power 5 player and one indicating he may yet move to the defensive line.
In fact, some of the UW's strongest additions appear to have come on the defensive side of the ball in former Oklahoma safety/nickel Jordan Harrington, Michigan linebacker Hayden Moore and Miami edge rusher Jayden Wayne.
While there's still time to find another offensive linemen or two or three, the challenge for the UW is coming up with players in their Montlake name, image and likeness price range. For those wondering why someone would forsake the UW for Memphis, it was pointed out that FedEx just made a huge monetary donation to facilitate that Southern school's recruiting efforts.
Either way, we rank the 11 unsigned new guys based not on talent, but on the potential impact they could have on the next Husky team:
1. D'Angalo Titialii, Portland State, OL, 6-2, 320 -- The more we look at this guy, the more we see a huge need for him to perform at a high level in one of two spots. If center Landen Hatchett isn't fully recovered from his knee injury when the season begins, this 28-game starter at the FCS level is your guy. If Hatchett is ready to go, Titialii could be a starting guard.
2. Justin Harrington, Oklahoma, DB, 6-3, 219 -- You just don't recruit an Oklahoma player to sit him on the bench, especially one who is entering his seventh year of college football. Whimsically, he's the player to be name later in the Geirean Hatchett trade. Otherwise, he ups the competition at safety for someone such as returnee Makell Esteen to keep his job or at nickel, where Dyson McCutcheon is trying to become a first-time starter. Harrington is coming off a season-ending knee injury.
3. Keleki Latu, Nevada, TE, 6-7, 237 -- This addition takes the pressure off young tight ends such as sophomore Ryan Otton and freshmen Decker DeGraaf and Charlie Crowell to take on a pressure-packed role next season unless they're up for it. Latu, whose older brother Laiatu and Cade Otton were once Husky teammates, played a significant amount at both Nevada and California. He's coming off a season-ending foot injury.
4. Jayden Wayne, Miami, ER, 6-6, 245 -- The sophomore from Tacoma makes a fairly well-stocked UW position group even more competitive, with Wayne supplying the longest frame of the assembled pass rushers. He's coming off his only college start against Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx.
5. Hayden Moore, Michigan, LB, 6-2, 225 -- This guy's a tackling machine who likely won't press for a starting job this season, with Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala firmly entrenched as the No. 1 guys, but he'll draw a lot of snaps so he can be in the hunt to be a 2025 starter.
6. Jordan Washington, Arizona, RB, 5-11, 180 -- The Huskies will have a lot of rushers to pull from this season, beginning with Jonah Coleman, but none of them are able to get out and run like this guy can. If the coaches can't get him scrimmage snaps, look for them to put this 4.4 40 guy on different return teams to see what he can do.
7. Enokk Vimahi, Ohio State, OG, 6-4, 310 -- This will be a true test of offensive coordinator/line coach Brennan Carroll 's ability to see if he can resurrect this big Hawaiian and get him ready to play as a first-teamer. Vimahi was an all-everything recruit coming out of Hawaii but he played sparingly for the Buckeyes, starting just once. He's needed in Montlake. He has a lot to prove.
8. Kevin Green Jr., Arizona, WR, 5-11, 170 -- Green might have been the Denzel Boston of last year's Arizona receiving corps: skilled but buried behind talented older guys. Still the now sophomore drew a pair of starts for Fisch, including the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.
9. DeShawn Lynch, Sacramento State, DL, 6-5, 283 -- Another FCS player, this guy was somewhat of a curious add because of the UW need for offensive linemen and him becoming the fourth defensive-line pick-up for the Huskies overall alongside Montana State's Sebastian Valdez, JC transfer Bryce Butler and potentially Logan Sagapolu of Miami.
10. Cameron Warchuck, Colorado, LS, 6-0, 245 -- He will replace Jaden Green, the Huskies' four-year scholarship snapper who chose not to return, and Warchuck will use his thick lower body to make sure his snaps are expedient and accurate.
11. Logan Sagapolu, Miami, OL/DL, 6-2, 340 -- No offense to this guy, but he simply hasn't done anything yet at two schools, Oregon and Miami, and he could be playing defense for the first time on the college level. Chances are the Huskies will just use his wide body to get in the way on defense.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington