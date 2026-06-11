Bill Sprinkle, Husky DB, Basketball Coach's Dad, Dies At 80

Bill Sprinkle, a tough-minded 1960s University of Washington football player and the father of Huskies basketball coach Danny Sprinkle, died this past weekend in Bismarck, North Dakota, following an extended illness. He was 80.

The elder Sprinkle was a UW defensive back in 1964-68 from Great Falls, Montana, who forever will remain legendary in Montlake annals for crashing into running back Donnie Moore in a spring practice collision that left both players unconscious.

"We just happened to meet at a special time and I just blew him away and he blew me away," Sprinkle recalled in 2024. "We both had our helmets knocked off, or our chin straps. They hauled us off to the docs on the sideline. Practice was stopped. That was the thing I had to do to play."

Sprinkle would start in the secondary for Jim Owens-coached teams in 1967 and 1968, and intercept four passes as a senior. He would receive a purple helmet that signified Husky toughness.

He went on to become a coach across the state of Montana at Montana Tech and at C.M. Russell, Billings Central and Helena high schools, and later served as a Montana schools administrator until retiring in 2005.

The University of Washington lost one of its own this weekend with the passing of @UW_Football alum Bill Sprinkle.



Our thoughts are with Coach Sprinkle, his family and all those who knew and loved Bill 💜 pic.twitter.com/1vidpCMV59 — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 10, 2026

One of his proudest moments was having his son, Danny, named as the Husky basketball coach in 2024 and attending the ceremony that introduced him at Alaska Airlines Arena. Dad spent considerable time with his son and various media members on the basketball court afterward.

"It was very special to me," Bill Sprinkle said.

The Sprinkles, dad and son, used to make the long drive from Great Falls to Husky Stadium to watch the UW football team play through the years.

Born in Seattle, Bill Sprinkle represented one of three generations of family members that were deeply involved with Husky sports.

His uncle Dick Sprinkle was a two-way back who played for Hugh McElhenny-led UW football teams in 1949-50.

Danny is now entering his third season as the Husky basketball coach, trying to rebuild the program after taking over from Mike Hopkins.

Yet another uncle, Don Sprinkle, played football for Oregon.

A funeral service for Bill Sprinkle will be held July 8 at the Cathedral of St. Helena in Helana, Montana, with a reception to follow. He passed away on June 5.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Danette, his son Danny, daughters Erin and Lacey (Gallik), seven grandchildren, two sisters, a brother and countless others.