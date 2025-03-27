Bob Gregory Was Let Go at Stanford Before Troy Taylor Was Fired
When Stanford parted ways with football coach Troy Taylor earlier in the week, Bob Gregory already was long gone from the Cardinal staff.
The former University of Washington defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and one-time interim coach was let go by Taylor once the season ended after directing the safeties and special teams in Palo Alto for two seasons, a school official confirmed.
Gregory, 61, now lists himself on a social media account as "An American Football Coach in Paris."
Presumably he is working in some manner with the Paris Musketeers, a European pro football team that is coached by Jack Del Rio, but he doesn't show up on the online coaching roster.
Either way, Gregory is done with Stanford, this after spend 2022 as a defensive analyst at Oregon, after leaving Seattle.
Gregory, of course, spent eight seasons in Montlake with Chris Petersen- and Jimmy Lake-led Husky football teams mostly coaching the linebackers, but memorably stepping in as the interim leader once Lake was fired during the meltdown season of 2021.
He reluctantly led the team for the final three games, all losses, as the UW program imploded and finished 4-8.
A Spokane native and former WSU linebacker and defensive back, Gregory has coached in some manner for 38 consecutive seasons, with prior stops at Boise State, California and Oregon as a full-time coach.
A congenial personality, he is well-liked across the coaching fraternity, with former UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell, now at Alabama, speaking highly of Gregory before their teams played in 2023 at Stanford.
