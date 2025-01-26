Carol James, Wife of Legendary Husky Coach, Dies at 92
Carol James, wife of legendary University of Washington football coach Don James, died on Sunday, outliving her famous husband by a dozen years. She was 92.
While in hospice care at the time of her passing, she had lived in a Kirkland condominium, before and after the coach's death in 2013, that had a view across Lake Washington of Husky Stadium in the distance.
"On behalf of Husky Athletics, we share our sympathies with all who knew and loved the ‘Dawgmother,' Carol James," UW athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement release by the school. "Since arriving in Seattle with Coach James in 1975, Carol has been one of the Husky football program’s most gracious and welcoming ambassadors, and in the time since her husband’s passing, has continued to provide a strong connection for all who were part of that great era in Washington history. She will be deeply missed."
In 2020, Carol told how she and Don met in their native Ohio while living in neighboring cities, when they were 14 while attending a fireman's festival, held to raise money to purchase a fire truck or other emergency equipment.
He was from Massillon, considered a cradle for producing successful football coaches, and she lived in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They were born two miles apart. They became inseparable thereafter.
"Don walked me home and that was it," Carol James said.
Don and Carol ended up going to college together at the University of Miami, where he became the Hurricanes' starting quarterback in 1952 and '53, and she was a cheerleader.
They were married midway through their time in college, forming a union that lasted 61 years until the coach's death.
They shared in his coaching career that took them to Kansas, Florida State, Michigan, Colorado, Kent State and finally Washington, with the final stop making James a coaching legend.
Carol James told how Ohio State athletic director Hugh Hindman had called one night and asked if Don had any interest in becoming the Buckeyes football coach. Hindman was looking for a replacement for Woody Hayes, whom he had fired in 1978 for punching an opposing player during the bowl game. James had just beaten Michigan 27-20 in the Rose Bowl in the previous season.
"it was something he always dreamed about, but we loved Washington," she said. "Don said, 'Why do I want to coach people who make more money than me?' "
Don James coached the Huskies for 18 seasons, beginning in 1975, won a national championship with his 1991 team and stepped down in 1993 in protest over harsh Pac-10 penalties given his football program in the aftermath of the title.
James and his wife had 20 years together in retirement and lived in that Kirkland condo where she maintained the coach's office filled with all of his keepsakes.
He was 80 when he died from pancreatic cancer with his family surrounding him at home. Don and Carol said their goodbyes.
"We talked about how we'd see each other again," she said softly.
