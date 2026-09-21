Coleman, Boston Both Make Their NFL Teams Victorious

Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston didn't need long to make an impact as NFL rookies, with the former University of Washington headliners providing touchdowns on Sunday for their pro teams that helped each pull out a victory.

The 5-foot-8, 220-pound Coleman was summoned at running back for Denver because of injuries to others and he scored on a 3-yard run over right tackle with 7:21 left to play to supply the game-winning points in the Broncos' 20-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Boston, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver, caught his second TD pass in as many weeks for Cleveland, with his 55-yarder tying his game against the Jaguars at 16-16 in Tampa, Florida, and enabling the Browns to emerge with a 23-19 win.

Not bad for fourth- and second-round draft picks, respectively.

After a productive training camp, Coleman still had to bide his time in Denver and handled just a lone kickoff return for 27 yards in his pro debut against the Kansas City Chiefs last week in a 31-10 loss in the Monday Night Football game.

This weekend was different.

The rookie Jonah Coleman gives the Broncos a fourth quarter lead 🐴



JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wpnL52qLn8 — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Coleman was called on because hamstring injuries sidelined the Broncos' top two backs in JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, with the former getting hurt in the final quarter and the latter unable to suit for the game.

The one-time UW stalwart ended up leading Denver (1-1) in rushing, though with the modest totals of 10 carries for 39 yards, and he caught 3 passes for 19 more yards.

On the Broncos' final possession, Coleman had runs of 6 and 12 yards to help his team protect its lead and run out the clock.

Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12), former UW stalwart, celebrates scoring a touchdown against Tampa Bay. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, Boston scored on a sensational play in which he caught a ball down the middle from Deshaun Watson, did a complete spin move to leave three defenders grasping for him and falling while he raced unheeded to the end zone.

The week before, he made his NFL debut with a 46-yard TD catch against those aforementioned Jaguars in a 34-10 loss.

In two games, Boston has come up with 7 catches for 154 yards and the 2 scores, and has created a lot of excitement among the Browns fans base with his team off to a 1-1 start.

While Boston became an immediate starter for the Browns to begin the season, Coleman could find himself promoted this week to similar status by the Broncos, as well.