Defensive-First Thybulle Extends NBA Career

As that rare basketball player with a defensive-first mindset, Matisse Thybulle, formerly of the University of Washington, remains a desired commodity who some feel is still well worth compensating.

On Monday, the 6-foot-5 guard and one-time Montlake presence further extended his NBA career to a ninth season by agreeing to a one-year, $3.3 million free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron is gone from Tinsel Town, but Thybulle is coming.

While not a franchise headliner, he is a most unique player, through not necessarily for reasons his alma mater will feel compelled to trumpet.

Thybulle s the only active member from the UW's last NCAA Tournament entry, coming in 2019, which is the program's only appearance over the past 15 seasons, which is both a sad and disturbing commentary.

He likewise has outlasted his previously higher regarded Husky teammates in Jaylen Nowell and Markelle Fultz as NBA players because, well, he plays defense with a commitment at the expense of all else.

He is that most unusual basketball player for his ability to create a lasting brand built on stealing the ball and blocking shots over and over.

Matisse Thybulle (4) has a happy moment for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Originally from Issaquah, Washington, Thybulle took a liking to the gritty side of the game and set UW records for career (331) and single-season (126) steals. He was selected as both the 2018 and 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Once he was done with the 2019 NCAA Tournament, after splitting games with Utah State and North Carolina in Columbus, Ohio, the Boston Celtics drafted him in the first round with the 20th overall pick and promptly traded him to Philadelphia.

Thybulle spent four seasons with the 76ers before they shipped him back to the Northwest to play four seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Coming off a severe ankle injury, he appeared in just 30 games this past season and only 15 the year before, which led to the Blazers not bringing him back and sending him free-agent shopping.

Matisse Thybulle defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland during a 2026 game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Lakers no doubt see value in having a tall, spindly defender who has appeared in 377 NBA games and started 124 times.

He brings career averages of 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and nearly a block per game, while averaging 20.6 minutes each time out.