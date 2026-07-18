Hannes Keeps Making Believers Out Of All Who See Him

It has taken NBA followers just five summer league games to come to the following conclusion.

Hannes Steinbach is the steal of the NBA Draft.

Taken at No. 14 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, the former University of Washington power forward and German import has shown himself to be far better than anyone anticipated.

His footwork is impeccable. His shot election is as wise as it comes. His athleticism represents a total surprise to those who didn't see him before he turned pro.

On Friday night, the 6-foot-10 Steinbach maneuvered his way to his third double-double performance in five outings in Las Vegas, collecting 22 points and 11 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings.

Alas, the Hornets lost their fourth consecutive summer league game, 92-90, but as if anyone was concerned about an outcome that involves very few players who will be on the roster when the games begin for real.

Steinbach even took -- and hit -- a 3-point shot, two actually, and his first of the summer league, demonstrating what's possible to the Hornets fan base.

Hannes Steinbech is a steal. 👀



The Hornets may have found their center of the future. pic.twitter.com/qUlUDErJev — Hornets Nation (@HornetsNationCP) July 17, 2026

The former Husky was at his peak effectiveness by hitting 7 of 10 shots overall, using his exquisite footwork to position himself inside for high-percentage shots.

Steinbach is just mesmerizing to watch as he drives to the basket unheeded, tosses in reverse lay-ins and grabs more rebounds than everyone else.

#14 overall pick Hannes Steinbach from deep 👌



He is up to 22 PTS... SAC/CHA NBA Summer League play is a 2-point game in the 4Q on Prime! pic.twitter.com/WGZ9d5XGzr — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2026

Since coming to Nevada, he's had games of 15 and 11 rebounds against the Orlando Magic, a quiet 7 and 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans, another low-kwy 8 and 5 against the Boston Celtics, 27 and 15 against the Milwaukee Bucks and his 22 and 11 against the Kings.

He's started just the past two games while the Hornets have worked him into the lineup slowly.

So fundamentally sound, Steinbach looks like he's ready made for the NBA and a prominent role once the season begins for real in October.



"Because he has superb hands and catches everything in his area without bobbling, he can keep the offense in rhythm with passes or with clean and quick finishes," said insider Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. "He also stood out as a rebounder even against bigger competition."

✍️ @Sam_Vecenie: "Hannes Steinbach caught my eye for the Charlotte Hornets. I left before his monster 27-point, 15-rebound game against Milwaukee, but he played well against Orlando and looked the part with his movements and ability to keep the offense flowing."



"Because he has… pic.twitter.com/jTw4r8dlHd — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) July 17, 2026

Offensively, he's connected on 29 of 48 shots so far -- a 60.4 percent clip.

Steinbach arrived with the reputation as a rebounder supreme, using his innate desire to grab everything in sight.

He averages 9.6 caroms so far.

In each game he's opened, Steinbach has gone for 20-plus points.

He scores at a 15.8 clip.

There's no telling how effective Steinbach will be -- and this was a problem at the UW besides this summer league so far -- when he's surrounded by nothing but accomplished players.