Ex-Husky Alex Cook Made Most Of His UFL Season

Three years removed from the University of Washington football team, safety Alex Cook emerged this spring with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League, had a commendable season and was nominated for UFL Sportsman of the Year.

A captain for Kalen DeBoer's first Husky team, Cook, 27, continues to impress people with his leadership abilities wherever he goes.

The Birmingham franchise, which might not survive beyond this recently completed season, saluted Cook as someone who volunteered for every team community event and was so enthusiastic and accessible it made him a fan favorite.

“Receiving this nomination is an honor because it reflects the values and teachings my parents instilled in me as a kid," Cook said in a team statement. "While I’m the one receiving this nomination it has more to do with them than me. Those same characteristics instilled in me are the same things I teach my son, and I hope he goes out in the world and becomes a beacon of love and positivity."

The UFL Sportsman of the Year award will be presented next Friday as part of the 2026 United Bowl week festivities.

a leader on and off the field ❤️



congratulations to our very own Alex Cook on being nominated for the Sportsman of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/vIJuPgzaCd — Birmingham Stallions (@UFLStallions) June 5, 2026

Cook is remembered for more than being a UW football player. He was the guy who pushed around a baby carriage outside the athletic facilities as a new father and talked about having Husky teammates in his wedding someday.

The Sacramento, California, native had a fairly successful season for the 4-6 Stallions, finishing 20th in the league in tackles with 45 and scoring on a 30-yard interception return against the Houston Gamblers in a season-ending 26-13 loss.

Trailing 17-0 in the third quarter, Cook jumped John Rhys Plumlee's pass and without breaking stride scored easily.

Alex Cook (5) blocks a punt by Arkansas State's Ryan Hanson (48) in 2021. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Since going undrafted, Cook had been to training camp with the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears.

He joined the UFL's Stallions this past January and made the most of his first game-day opportunities since leaving the UW.

Meantime, he has run the Alex Cook Football Camp in the offseason and helped develop and train his nephews as players.

He wouldn't have had it any other way in getting so deeply involved with the Birmingham team and its fans.

“Choosing to participate in these events is an opportunity to share my testimony while being around the game I love," he said. "The UFL has blessed me with the opportunity to play football again so being able to represent them in a positive way is big for me.”