Ex-Husky Coleman Has His Best Day in NFL

At 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, rookie Jonah Coleman doesn't resemble a stallion or a thoroughbred -- he's just a good old-fashioned bucking Bronco.

On Sunday, the former University of Washington running back put all of his hard-charging football skills on display by providing plenty of fourth-quarter heroics in the Denver Broncos' 28-24 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at home -- capping everything off with a game-winning 5-yard touchdown run.

In just his second game back after losing a month to a high-ankle sprain, Coleman moved the Broncos into scoring position near the end of the fourth quarter with his longest play as an NFL player. All alone in the right flat, he hauled in a pass from quarterback Bo Nix and raced 51 yards to the Kansas City 5.

On the next play following the prerequisite two-minute clock stoppage, Coleman took a handoff running to the right and cut up the middle to score standing up. This enabled the Broncos to come back from a 24-13 deficit in the final quarter and win this showdown between teams now tied for first place in the AFC West Division.

"I think Denver found its new running back today," CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz remarked on the air from the stadium TV booth at Empower Field at Mile High.

Former Husky Jonah Coleman tries to elude Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) in Denver. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman led the Broncos by rushing 11 times for 41 yards and provided 4 receptions for 63 yards.

After sharing carries early on, Coleman had the position all to himself coming down the stretch as he proved highly dependable under pressure.

Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20), the former Husky,, looks for room to run against Kansas City. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round draft pick and the 108th player selected overall in April, Coleman was a training-camp sensation and appeared in the Broncos' first three games before getting hurt against the Jacksonsonville Jaguards.

After sitting out for four games on the injured reserve list, he returned to action a week ago and rushed nine times for a career-high 54 yards in Denver's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.

THE ROOK BREAKS FREE!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/lC66or5Z0i — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 2, 2026

Coleman had the biggest day of any ex-Husky turned NFL player around the league on Sunday.

In a rain storm in Florida, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered through the elements by completing just 8 of 24 passes for 125 yards with 4 interceptions for the Atlanta Falcons in a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His counterpart Baker Mayfield of the Bucs threw just 3 incompletions, the first time a team didn't have a pass completion in an NFL game since 1974.

In Pittsburgh, former UW receiver Denzel Boston caught 6 passes for 37 yards in the Cleveland Browns' 27-6 to the Steelers.

At SoFi Stadium in a battle of the two Los Angeles franchises that share the place, cornerback Trent McDuffie came up with a 26-yard interception return, 7 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass break-up to help the Rams take a 24-9 victory over the Chargers.