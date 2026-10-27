Huskies Forced to Reshuffle Offensive Line Once More

Just when everyone thought the University of Washington offensive line finally had come together and meshed into a well-oiled and synchronized contingent of blockers, the good feelings lasted barely a week.

During the Huskies' recent bye week, starting center Landen Hatchett felt neck pain, or what's commonly known as a "stinger," had the problem checked out by the medical staff and was duly informed his 2026 football season involuntarily was over.

Gone was the glue, the anchor, the orchestra leader.

So now what?

While the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett publicly has pledged to return to the UW football team and play a fifth season in 2027, thus taking advantage of the new NCAA "five in five" rule or a redshirt option had nothing changed in eligibility guidelines, will it take that long for the offensive line to show up as a cohesive unit once more?

Husky linemen huddled in the bench area are Landen and Geiren Hatchett (66, 56), Drew Azzopardi (74) and Jack Shaffer (65). | Dave Sizer photo

Certainly the Huskies have been forced to reshuffle their personnel again while looking for five guys to consistently open some holes and provide dependable pass protection, such as they did in the most recent 38-26 victory over Purdue.

"Very challenging obviously at the center position," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "Really we've only had about a game and a half where Landen was able to play for us this year and clearly you could see the difference he made last week."

On Monday, Fisch verified that Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich, who replaced Hatchett as the starting center for the Huskies' first five games, will return to that spot after opening a pair of games at left offensive guard.

The coach also suggested that 6-foot-6, 325-pound John Mills might move back to left offensive guard after a pair of starts at left offensive tackle, thus freeing up the latter position for freshman Kodi Greene to reclaim.

Greene has come off the bench and taken his turn as a reserve left tackle after starting the first five UW games of the season and struggling at times.

Fisch was quick to point out that Greene had his best outing of the season in the Husky victory over Purdue right before the bye.

The Husky offensive line didn't have its best day against Washington State in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

Should Mills stay put at tackle, another option for the left guard spot being vacated by Dieterich is seventh-year senior Geirean Hatchett, who earlier in the season opened three games at right guard.

The right side of the offensive line should remain unchanged with 6-foot-5, 340-pound Champ Taulealea, a four-game starter, manning that guard spot and 6-foot-7, 325-pound Drew Azzopardi still a Husky mainstay at his tackle slot for the third consecutive season.

However it shakes out, the Huskies are going to miss the younger Hatchett, who is considered one of the better players at his position in the college game if only he could stay healthy.