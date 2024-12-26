Ex-Husky Cort Dennison Reportedly Joins Idaho Coaching Staff
Cort Dennison, one of the University of Washington's more decorated linebackers over the past decade and a half, has joined Thomas Ford's new Idaho coaching staff as its defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Dennison, 35, comes to the Vandals from Missouri State, where he was the defensive coordinator for one seasons for the FCS soon to be FBS program.
Considered one of college football's rising assistant coaches and a proven recruiter, Dennison has been trying to rebuild his career since getting fired at Louisville in 2021 while serving the second of two stints with the Cardinals.
According to reports, he was involved in a domestic dispute with another Louisville athletic department employee in which all allegations against him later were withdrawn.
A Salt Lake City native, Dennison went home and worked at Utah in 2023 as a defensive quality control coach for Kyle Whittingham.
For Louisville, he joined an ACC team headed up by coach Bobby Petrino in 2014-17 and again in 2019-21 for coach Scott Satterfield, holding a variety of assignments that included co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
Peter Sirmon, former UW linebackers coach in 2012-13 and now the California defensive coordinator, worked with Dennison as the Louisville DC in 2017.
Dennison spent the 2018 season with Oregon as its linebackers coach.
As a player, Dennison was recruited to the UW in 2007 by Tyrone Willingham's staff. By 2011, the 6-foot-1, 234-pound linebacker was a team captain for Steve Sarkisian, a 30-game starter and a second-team All-Pac-12 selection who topped the conference in tackles with 128.
Dennison finished with 15 tackles in his final Husky outing, a 67-56 loss in the Alamo Bowl to Baylor and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III.
