Ex-Husky Dejounte Murray Lost for Season with Achilles Tear

The veteran guard went down for the New Orleans Pelicans after reaching for a rebound.

Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray drives to the basket past Toronto's forward Chris Boucher.
Dejounte Murray, unable to stay healthy long for the New Orleans Pelicans, suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics, tumbling to the floor after missing a shot and reaching for the rebound.

In the Pelicans' 118-116 loss in New Orleans, Murray drove down the left side of the key, pulled up for a jumper and made a move to retrieve the ball after it bounced off. He went down favoring his right foot without making contact with anyone else.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Seattle got up on his own and hipped off the floor as play continued all around him. ESPN was among the first to report he had an Achilles rupture.

In his first season with the Pelicans, the former University of Washington standout earlier fractured his left hand and missed 17 outings.

The Pelicans, hit hard by injuries this season, were trailing the Celtics 22-21 with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter when Murray suffered his mishap.

Murray, a 2022 All-Star selection who came to New Orleans in a July trade with the Atlanta Hawks for four players and a pair of draft picks, was in his eighth NBA season.

A one-and-done player for the UW and coach Lorenzo Romar during the 2015-16 season, Murray was a first-round pick who began his pro career with the San Antonio Spurs. With the Texas franchise, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 2018 preseason game that forced him to sit out what would have been his third year in the league.

Murray's season ends with him averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Dan Raley
