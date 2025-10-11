Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 7 (Fade Arch Manning vs. Oklahoma)
If you haven't explored the player prop market in college football, there's no time like the present. Not every state offers player props for college sports, but if you live in one that does, you should take advantage.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for Saturday's Week 7 college football action.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Prop Bet
I'd like to credit one of my followers on X, @robb_webs, for pointing out this player prop to me. I love it so much that I had to include it in this article.
The NC State Wolfpack has suffered some injuries to their nickel position, including Jackson Vick, which opens things up for Notre Dame's slot receiving, Will Pauling. Pauling has already recorded 40+ receiving yards in two of his three games this season, and now, with him in a favorable matchup, I agree with Rob that this seems like a great prop to invest in.
Pick: Will Pauling OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Oklahoma vs. Texas Prop Bet
Arch Manning has had a rough season as the Texas Longhorns' quarterback, especially considering the expectations surrounding him heading into this season. Things won't get any easier for him in the Red River Rivalry against this Oklahoma defense. The Sooners lead the entire country in opponent EPA per dropback while allowing a measly 3.63 yards per dropback. If Texas wants to have any chance of winning the game, the Longhorns should stick to keeping the ball on the ground.
Pick: Arch Manning UNDER 208.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Nebraska vs. Maryland Prop Bet
Nebraska's run defense has been a real problem this season. The Cornhuskers rank 129th in opponent rush EPA this season, the second-worst mark among all Power Five conference teams. They have also allowed a staggering 5.55 yards per carry. That should lead to big things for Maryland's primary running back, DeJuan Williams. He's their leading rusher this season with 209 yards, so he should have a field day against this Nebraska defense.
Pick: DeJaun Williams OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
