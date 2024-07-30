Ex-Husky DT Bronson Joins Patriots After USFL Stint
Josiah Bronson, former University of Washington defensive tackle, continues to squeeze every ounce out of his pro football career that he can.
On Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Bronson joined the New England Patriots for their fourth training camp practice. He became one of 28 USFL players from last season who have signed with NFL teams for the coming season. He appeared in 10 games for the Memphis Showboats and collected 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Undrafted in 2021, Bronson previously played six games for the New Orleans Saints and one game for the Cleveland Browns that season, and another contest for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 in his journeyman career.
Bronson, 27, from Kent, Washington, spent four seasons with the Huskies, appearing in 29 games and starting 14,. He initially began his college career at Temple but was injured, didn't play as a freshman and returned to the Northwest.
After finishing up in the COVID-shortened, four-game season for the UW, Bronson entered the NFL as a free agent, becoming a member of New Orleans' practice squad. He worked his way onto the active roster and played in six games, but was released in December.
He was claimed off waivers by the Browns, lasted two weeks and appeared in one game for Cleveland before getting cut again.
In 2022, he joined the Dallas Cowboys on a reserve/futures contract, was let go and spent time with the Dolphins, appearing in one game early that season.
Bronson becomes one of 10 candidates competing for an interior lineman position with the Patriots.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington