Ex-Husky Jalen McMillan Scores on First NFL Catch
Jalen McMillan was the last of the University of Washington super trio of wide receivers to get drafted.
However, he was the first to score an NFL touchdown, catching a 32-yard scoring pass from Baker Mayfield on Sunday to open the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Each rookie from Montlake caught a single pass in his pro football debut, with Rome Odunze hauling in an 11-yarder for the Chicago Bears and Ja'Lynn Polk making a 6-yard grab for the New England Patriots.
McMillan simply raced through the right side of the Commanders defense and settled under the ball on the 2 before skipping into the end zone.
Odunze was targeted four times in Chicago's 24-17 win at home over the Tennessee Titans and caught his 11-yarder from Caleb Williams in the second quarter, only to fumble the ball. Teammate Teven Jenkins, a tight ened, alertly recovered the ball at the Titans 10, leading to a Bears field goal.
Polk made his first NFL catch as the third quarter came to an end in the Patriots' 16-10 victory over Cincinnati, running a short route on a second-and-8 play from the New England 30.
Last season, these guys combined for 206 catches for 3,358 yards and 27 touchdowns for a 14-1 Husky team.
Odunze, Polk and McMillan, in that order, were selected in the first, second and third rounds of the NFL Draft in April, with Odunze the ninth player taken overall, Polk the 37th and McMillan the 92nd.
As far as reaching an NFL end zone, McMillan ranks No. 1 among his buddies.
