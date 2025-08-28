Chris Godwin's Absence Sets Up Emeka Egbuka For Fantasy Football Stardom
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will miss at least the first month of the season and possibly more, according to general manager Jason Licht. The news wasn’t unexpected, as Godwin continues to recover from multiple ankle surgeries, but it gives fantasy managers that final bit of clarity in time for their drafts.
Godwin was one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football last season before getting hurt, so he’ll remain a draftable asset (just not as valuable, of course). If you’re in a league that allows you to stash injured players, he’s a viable late-round pick with the hope that he can be productive during the season half.
In his absence, Mike Evans should see plenty of targets and will be in the WR1 mix in most leagues. It also means a bigger role for rookie sleeper Emeka Egbuka, who I have moved way up in my new wide receiver rankings. He now has WR2 upside to start the season, and he was a real standout during training camp.
Remember, not only is Godwin hurt, but the Bucs will also be without Jalen McMillan for maybe half the season. He suffered a severe neck strain and was placed on injured reserve. I’d also expect Cade Otton to see more work, making him a potential fantasy starter or at worst, a matchup-based option, early in the year.