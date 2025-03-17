Ex-Husky Keith Taylor leaves Chiefs for Falcons
Leaving the Kansas City Chiefs and fellow cornerback Trent McDuffie behind for the Atlanta Falcons, Keith Taylor traded in sentiment for opportunity -- and more sentiment.
Over the weekend, the former University of Washington defensive back agreed to a free-agent deal with the Falcons, the terms of which were not revealed right away.
He's seeking a greater pro football role after playing in 11 games as a reserve for Kansas City's most recent Super Bowl team.
By changing pro franchises, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Taylor said goodbye to McDuffie, who was his teammate at the UW for two seasons and again with the Chiefs for two more.
Yet Atlanta has its own deep-rooted Montlake influence.
The cornerback originally from Long Beach, California, will get reacquainted with former Husky teammates in edge rusher Bralen Trice and offensive guard Kaleb McGary. He'll be introduced to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who played at the UW after him.
Taylor is a four-year NFL veteran who began his career with the Carolina Panthers as a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and stayed two seasons. He appeared in 34 games, starting five times.
Cut before the 2023 season, he signed on with Kansas City's practice squad to provide secondary depth. He didn't appear in any games that year, although he drew one call-up.
At the UW, Taylor and McDuffie were side by side as starting corners in 2019 and 2020, with Taylor opening all 17 games played during that time and McDuffie pulling 15 starts.
