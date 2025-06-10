Inside The Huskies

Ex-Husky Shaq Thompson Moves from Carolina to Buffalo in NFL

The former UW linebacker is trying to extend his career after a pair of season-ending injuries.

Dan Raley

Then Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) is shown after breaking his fibula in 2023.
Then Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) is shown after breaking his fibula in 2023. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shaq Thompson has been broken and torn in his past two seasons, but he's apparently not done with the NFL.

The former All-America linebacker for the University of Washington has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills as he attempts to play an 11th pro football season.

The last two years for the Carolina Panthers, his place of employment for a decade, were not kind to him. Thompson appeared in just six games in that time after suffering a broken fibula in 2023 and a torn Achilles tendon last season.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Thompson now turns to a Buffalo franchise that has another former UW player, Edefuan Ulofoshio, in the linebacker mix, plus a former Husky safety in Taylor Rapp in the starting lineup.

Carolina chose not to re-sign him following all of his ongoing health travails and advancing age, and released him on February 24th.

A first-round draft pick in 2015, Thompson played in 123 games and started 112 for the Panthers. He piled up 752 tackles, 12 sacks, 3 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries while putting a lot of wear and tear on his body.

Such a talented and versatile athlete from Sacramento, California, who was considered a 5-star recruit, Thompson played linebacker, cornerback, safety and running back for the Huskies. He also had a minor-league baseball stint.

However, he became an NFL institution at linebacker for Carolina, starting immediately after coming to the franchise as the 25th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

