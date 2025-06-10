Ex-Husky Shaq Thompson Moves from Carolina to Buffalo in NFL
Shaq Thompson has been broken and torn in his past two seasons, but he's apparently not done with the NFL.
The former All-America linebacker for the University of Washington has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills as he attempts to play an 11th pro football season.
The last two years for the Carolina Panthers, his place of employment for a decade, were not kind to him. Thompson appeared in just six games in that time after suffering a broken fibula in 2023 and a torn Achilles tendon last season.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Thompson now turns to a Buffalo franchise that has another former UW player, Edefuan Ulofoshio, in the linebacker mix, plus a former Husky safety in Taylor Rapp in the starting lineup.
Carolina chose not to re-sign him following all of his ongoing health travails and advancing age, and released him on February 24th.
A first-round draft pick in 2015, Thompson played in 123 games and started 112 for the Panthers. He piled up 752 tackles, 12 sacks, 3 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries while putting a lot of wear and tear on his body.
Such a talented and versatile athlete from Sacramento, California, who was considered a 5-star recruit, Thompson played linebacker, cornerback, safety and running back for the Huskies. He also had a minor-league baseball stint.
However, he became an NFL institution at linebacker for Carolina, starting immediately after coming to the franchise as the 25th overall pick of the 2015 draft.
