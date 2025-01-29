Ex-Husky Thomas Drops 40 in Latest G-League Debut
No disrespect to his old school, but don't expect to see Isaiah Thomas back at University of Washington basketball games any time soon. No public-address announcements of his presence in the house. No grateful wave to the fans in return.
The former Husky shooting guard will be busy doing more of what he did Tuesday night in his latest comeback attempt, which is dropping 40 points and 8 assists on 13-of-28 shooting for the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars in a 122-115 loss to the Valley Suns.
All of pro basketball and its followers were talking about Thomas' debut game at the Maverik Center, where the NBA's Utah Jazz play. It was awe-inspiring. It was an absolutely ageless performance for someone who celebrates his 36th birthday in 10 days.
He just wants to play. Who's to tell him no?
Actually, the typical naysayers on social media weighed once they heard that Thomas, a 13-year NBA veteran for 10 teams and two-time All-Star, was playing in the G League again, suggesting it was time for him to stop, which drew a blanket pushback from him.
"Just running my own race! Don’t be mad at me cuz I’m chasing something I love! Get yo ass up and do the same," he posted in return.
Otherwise, those who appreciate his undying devotion to the game voiced their support of the former UW player's efforts, which included Husky coach Danny Sprinkle, who at 48 is such a gym rat himself probably would pull on a jersey and sneakers again if he still could.
"No one is in the gym more than IT! I’ve seen it firsthand since we stepped on campus. He’s earned every piece of this opportunity! Congratulations," Sprinkle posted.
Thomas seems to embrace his role as this basketball savant who won't give in to age, injuries or detractors. Just give a rim and a ball and get out of his way.
"I've been in all situations. From a mother------ that don't play, franchise player, all that," he told a summer-league gathering this past year. "Don't take this s--- for granted. Embrace the journey."
