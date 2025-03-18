Ex-Husky Ulumoo Ale Signs With BC Lions -- As Offensive Lineman
Ulumoo Ale is always changing something -- his body, name, position.
On Tuesday, the former University of Washington football player revealed he will try to launch his pro career north of the border after signing as a free agent with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.
Not only that, he heads to that franchise as an offensive lineman, changing his position once more.
Now listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 poiunds, Ale last played for the Huskies in the 2024 CFP national championship game against Michigan, went undrafted, signed as a free agent defensive lineman with the Carolina Panthers and didn't survive the roster cuts in August.
As hard as he's worked at becoming a meaningful football player, Ale is due for another breakthrough.
The Samoan-born player, who called Tacoma, Washington, his home, was a 10-game starter over two seasons at offensive guard for Jimmy Lake's Huskies before Kalen DeBoer's staff came in and switched him to defensive tackle.
Once the second heaviest player in the Pac-12 Conference at 368 pounds, he was encouraged to shed 50 pounds to increase his agility and facilitate his move to defense, which he gladly did.
"Obviously, [it's] a new body and I've got time to kind of get used to it and kind of grow into my body," Ale said in 2023. "[I'm] just getting confident with my new weight, recognizing my new speed and the body changes come with a lot of differences in the way I move."
While changing positions and size, Ale also requested that people refer to him by his given first name of Ulumoo rather than his nickname "M.J."
He had a fairly productive run on defense for the UW, appearing in 26 games and starting 13 of them, including 12 in the run to the national title game.
The BC Lions will find Ale is agreeable to doing just about whatever it takes to enhance his football career.
