Ex-UW Standout Stewart Suspended on His Bobblehead Night
Isaiah Stewart's commemorative bobblehead giveaway offered by the Detroit Pistons will go on without him after the hot-tempered player was suspended for a game without pay for getting ejected for committing yet another flagrant foul.
The Pistons had planned all along to hand out the souvenir keepsake with Stewart's likeness to fans before Friday night's Detroit-Dallas game and, according to TMZ Sports, will go through the promotional outing.
Stewart, however, will sit out the game set aside to honor him.
In his fifth NBA season, the former University of Washington center, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound big man who averages 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, continues to draw attention to himself by tangling with others.
On Wednesday night, he threw the Indiana Pacers' Thomas Bryant to the floor in the second quarter of a 133-119 loss and immediately was called for a flagrant foul 2 and ejected.
Leaving the floor, an animated Stewart made what were considered inappropriate gestures to the crowd and the Pistons fined him $50,000 for those actions.
The season before, he drew a three-game suspension after punching Phoenix Suns' center Drew Eubanks while entering the arena on game night in Arizona and getting arrested and cited for his actions.
Stewart, a native of Rochester, New York, played one season as a freshman for the UW in 2019-20 as the COVID pandemic began to take shape and was always on his best behavior while leading the Huskies in scoring and earning All-Pac-12 honors.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington