Gaskin's Homecoming Brings Him to UW, Seahawks
Myles Gaskin, it seems, has always done his best running with a football tucked under his arm on the shores of Lake Washington.
Four days after the former University of Washington stalwart made a guest appearance at Saturday's Ohio State game -- returning to Husky Stadium for the first time since he last played there in 2018 --the Seattle Seahawks encouraged him to stick around town a little longer by adding him to their practice squad.
This development brought the 5-foot-10, 199-pound running back to the NFL franchise he always wanted to play for over the last seven years.
"Shoot, since draft day," Gaskin said before Wednesday's practice of his desire to be a Seahawk. "Probably since I was a little kid, honestly. I always had that hope and prayed to God that hopefully I'd get signed, then it happened, and luckily it's here."
Gaskin will do what former UW teammates Will Dissly, Sidney Jones, Jordan Miller, Nick Harris and Ben Burr-Kirven have done since leaving Montlake -- pull on a Seahawks uniform.
The Huskies' all-time leading rusher with 5,323 yards, Gaskin comes to Seattle's NFL franchise after previously playing for the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.
A seventh-round draft pick for Miami, he has appeared in 46 career games, starting 17, and he's rushed a collective 364 times for 1,354 yards and 7 touchdowns, plus he has 102 receptions for 712 yards and 7 more scores.
In late August, Gaskin was cut by the Ravens after failing to make the team's 53-man roster. He last played in an NFL game for the Vikings in 2024, pulling 31 snaps, six on offense and 25 on special teams.
The Seahawks made room for him on their 16-man practice squad by cutting running back Khalil Herbert. a former Kansas and Virginia Tech player who spent four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.
Gaskin, who still lives in Seattle's northern suburb of Lynnwood, played his high school football for O'Dea High School in the heart downtown Seattle before joining the UW. He rushed for 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons for the Huskies, as the only Pac-12 player to do so and just the 10th overall in FBS competition.
“Dream come true, but I’m just here to help this team doing anything I can,” Gaskin said. “I showed up late, so I’m kind of running behind. Got to learn the plays.”
