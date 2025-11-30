Boston Most Likely Made Plans Known By Joining UW Senior Walk
It wasn't a formal announcement, but Denzel Boston by his actions presumably let everyone know before Saturday's Washington-Oregon football game what his future intentions are.
The wide receiver -- as the lone junior, though a fourth-year player -- took part in the Senior Walk.
He most likely said good bye to Husky Stadium on game day and is fully expected to enter his name in the NFL Draft, bypassing a final season of college eligibility.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston from South Hill, Washington, then went out and caught a pair of touchdown passes from 3 and 13 yards against the Ducks that weren't nearly enough to prevent a 26-14 loss, but were impressive just the same.
He got his hands on the first score on a third-and-goal play after quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was hit as he threw the ball with just 10 seconds left in the first half. He ran under the second six-pointer on a fourth-and-9 call midway through the fourth quarter to pull the UW within 19-14.
Boston made the most out of 4 catches for 25 yards while he was targeted six times. It could have been more. In the second quarter, Williams threw an interception while trying to hit his top receiver in the end zone for a 21-yard score.
That gave Boston 10 TD catches for the season, which left him tied for 10th in the nation, four behind the leader, Georgia Southern's Camden Brown.
With the regular season complete, Boston has 56 catches for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns overall counting his 78-yard punt return for a score against UC Davis. He played in 11 games, sitting out against Purdue and going out for just a few snaps against UCLA because of an ankle sprain.
He could add to those receiving totals should he choose to join the Huskies in their bowl game, or he could opt out and call himself done.
A year ago, he finished with 63 catches for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns while appearing in all 13 games.
Boston, who played in four games and redshirted as a freshman in 2022, has career receiving totals of 126 catches for 1,655 yards and 19 scores. His longest scoring catch is 51 yards, which came against Rutgers in 2024.
He'll look to follow former UW teammates Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk into the NFL as a high draft pick.
With his length, speed and overall athleticism, some analysts have listed him as a first-round pick, matching Odunze, who was the ninth overall selection in the 2024 draft and now starts for the Chicago Bears.
