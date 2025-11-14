How Greatest UW-Purdue Football Game Was Won
You can break down University of Washington football into different eras of success simply based on one player's name, often a quarterback but not always, yet someone larger than life itself -- McElhenny, Schloredt, Sixkiller, Moon, Emtman and Penix.
Their teams were responsible for national championships or near-misses, legendary moments and lasting memories left behind that remain part of people's lives.
While Emtman's teams were incredibly dominant three decades ago and McElhenny and his teammates were well compensated three-quarters of a century before payoffs became legal, Sixkiller's guys forever will be hailed as the most entertaining band of Huskies ever to pull on the purple and gold.
They were daring, flamboyant, full of bravado -- all of which is the definition of swashbuckling.
Sixkiller and his teammates easily could have been pirates, sword-fighting across the decks of an ancient schooner, wearing eye patches and poofy shirts, while needing to throw back some grog once they were finished.
Yes, they could put on a show, looking good even while losing, and sometimes losing and then winning heroicly, which is what they did a couple of times against Purdue, this weekend's visitor to Husky Stadium that will face Jedd Fisch's team.
While they rallied from a 21-0 deficit to beat the Boilermakers 22-21 in 1972 -- playing a horrible first half and then a determined second one -- what they did the year before was a lot more fun.
On one of the rare times they were on national TV back then, Sixkiller and the Huskies overcame deficits on four separate occasions, the last time with No. 6 rifling a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tom Scott with 2:29 left to decide a fun-filled 38-35 shootout.
"It was my favorite game," Sixkiller said.
The Big Ten team showed up with its own high-powered offense that featured quarterback Gary Danielson, running back Otis Armstrong and wide receiver Darryl Stingley, all future NFL players and a star-crossed group.
Danielson later became best known as a college football broadcaster. Armstrong turned up as Purdue's all-time leading rusher and a two-time Pro Bowler. Stingley tragically was left quadriplegic following a gruesome NFL hit from noted head-hunter Jack Tatum and died from complications of his injury in 2007.
On this day, each Boilermakers standout had a stirring touchdown in him.
Danielson threw an 80-yard scoring pass to Stingley in full stride behind the UW secondary with 3:39 remaining in the game, putting Purdue in front 35-31.
The Huskies turned to Sixkiller, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound junior from Ashland, Oregon, and soon to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, for an electric response.
He moved the Huskies 71 yards in five plays and 70 seconds, finding Scott in the right corner of the end zone.
Husky Stadium erupted in the 72-degree temperature.
"Sonny Sixkiller is just unbelievable," Danielson marveled in the other locker room.
Sixkiller got to fire at will, completing 24 of 48 pass attempts for a then school-record 387 yards, 27 more than the previous mark held by him.
This game had offensive fireworks throughout.
In the second quarter, Stingley took a pitch from his flanker position and ran one in from 17 yards out.
Danielson went around the corner on a QB keeper and scored from 43 yards away.
The Huskies' Scott took an end-around handoff and raced 60 yards for a TD.
After intermission, Armstrong broke free for a 39-yard score.
Always, these Huskies and their pop-culture quarterback had an immediate response.
"I think we showed we can come from behind and score from any place on the field if we have to," said Scott, who caught 6 passes for a weighty 160 yards.
Jim Owens called it his most satisfying win in his then 15 seasons as the Washington coach because his team had trailed 14-7, 21-17, 28-24 and 35-31, and still won.
The victory would send the high-powered Huskies to No. 17 in the Associated Press poll, their first national ranking in seven seasons.
With his confidence on full display, Sixkiller held court with reporters in the locker room and explained how he and his Huskies got it done.
The Native American quarterback with the catchy name told how he had the green light to throw from just about anywhere on the field from quarterbacks coach Jerry Cheek. It didn't matter how low-percentage the throw was. Cheek implored him to go out there and make something happen.
"All we had to do was stay cool and score," Sixkiller said. "And I knew we were going to do it."
