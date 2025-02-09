Huff, Ex-UW Line Coach, Hired by Los Angeles Rams
Scott Huff, the last vestige of Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football coaching staff still residing in the city, has been hired by the Los Angeles Rams after getting let go by the Seattle Seahawks, his new team announced on Saturday.
Huff, 45, will supervise the Rams' tight ends, a position group he previously oversaw for five of his dozen seasons at Boise State, his alma mater and his previous coaching stop before coming to the UW in 2017.
For the Huskies, he coached the offensive line for seven years while working for three different head coaches in Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake and DeBoer.
Following the Huskies' 14-1 team in 2023 and national runner-up finish, DeBoer was hired by Alabama and his staff was left to scatter in multiple directions -- with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and Huff briefly accepting Crimson Tide jobs before both ended up together with the Seahawks and first-year coach Mike McDonald.
Grubb was fired by the Seahawks once the season ended and last week belatedly joined DeBoer in Alabama as his offensive coordinator.
Huff wasn't retained either after his offensive line suffered mightily this past season and now he'll work for one of the Seahawks' chief NFC West rivals.
At the UW, he proved to be a highly capable offensive-line coach, developing the likes of Troy Fautanu, Roger Rosengarten, Parker Brailsford, Jaxson Kirkland, Kaleb McGary, Nick Harris, Coleman Shelton and Luke Wattenberg, all NFL-bound players.
His 2023 Husky offensive line received the Joe Moore Award, annually given to the nation's top collection of blockers.
When Lake was fired at the UW during the 2021 season, Huff was so well regarded at the time he was the only Husky assistant coach retained for DeBoer's staff.
