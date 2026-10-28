Huskies' 3 Greatest Road Wins Include Trip to Nebraska

With no apologies to "Whammy in Miami" fans -- yes, we know breaking an NCAA record 58-game home winning streak is a really big deal -- the greatest road victory in University of Washington football annals came not in glitzy South Beach, but smack in the middle of rural America.

Thirty-five years ago, the Huskies traveled to Nebraska for the first time in 66 years and left the heartlands with a most satisfying 36-21 victory.

This game set itself apart from all others held away from home because it was a match-up of Top 10 teams, with the UW ranked fourth and the Cornhuskers ninth in the Associated Press poll coming in, and the Huskies came out on top.

The UW ended up in the Rose Bowl, beat Michigan 34-14 and finished 12-0 to become the 1991 national champion as voted by the UPI poll, while Nebraska advanced to the Orange Bowl, lost to Miami 22-0 and went 9-2-1.

These clearly were two giants trading blows two time zones away from Montlake, surrounded by cornfields and cattle-raising.

For Nebraska, this 1991 showdown was merely a warm-up for better things to come a short time later: the Cornhuskers won national titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997.

In the Huskies' top three road wins all-time, this game remains unsurpassed, for all of its ramifications; followed by the Whammy, with the UW beating Miami 38-20 in 1994 and bringing the Hurricanes' wieldy home dominance to an abrupt end; and the Huskies trampling Ohio State 38-22 in Columbus in1966 with Donnie Moore rushing 30 times for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns.

With the Huskies returning to Nebraska this week for a Saturday night game, here's a closer look at each milestone road match-up to better make our case about UW foreign-port dominance:

WASHINGTON 36, NEBRASKA 21

A red-clad crowd of 76,304 squeezed into Memorial Stadium on a pleasant September afternoon, with each game-day gathering always making this place the state's third-largest city, trailing only Omaha (486,051) and Lincoln (294,797). With capacity some 10,000 seats greater now, Nebraska continues to have an uninterrupted string of sellouts since 1962.

The Cornhuskers were coached by the legendary Tom Osborne, who would lead them for 25 seasons through 1997 and put together a 255-49-3 record. However, he went 0-2 against the Huskies' Don James.

Down by 12, the UW went on a 27-0 run to close this one out, with running back Jay Barry breaking an 81-yard touchdown run with 5:21 left to play to shock all of the farmers and their friends and end a 20-game home win streak.

"I think it's the biggest win I've ever had," UW All-American defensive tackle Steve Emtman said at the time.

To win a game such as this, you have to be more physical, and the Huskies were all of that with 618 yards of total offense, including 335 yards rushing. Beno Bryant topped the UW with 17 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Barry ran 11 times for 110 yards and a score. Quarterback Billy Joe Hobert rushed for two TDs and passed for a third.

One of the more unique things about the Cornhusker fan base is it always deals with every game-day experience at home with class -- when the Huskies left the field, the locals rose to their feet and applauded them for a job well done, slapped hands with them and asked for autographs.

WASHINGTON 38, MIAMI 20

Similar to the Nebraska game, the Huskies needed a second-half comeback to flip the score in their favor and leave Florida triumphant. Unlike the Cornhuskers match-up, the UW was serving out a two-year probation and a bowl ban and couldn't turn this milestone win into greater rewards.

The Huskies entered the game ranked 19th and finished the season 7-4 while the Dennis Erickson-coached Miami team showed up for this one No. 5 in the AP poll and ended up with a 10-2 record after losing to Nebraska 24-17 in the Orange Bowl. This outcome would mark the Hurricanes' first loss at home since 1985.

After trailing 14-3 at the half, Jim Lambright's Huskies outscored their hosts 25-3 in the third quarter with a lot of damage done by Richard Thomas' 75-yard touchdown sprint with a screen pass, Russell Hairston's 34-yard interception return for a score and Bob Sapp's recovery of quarterback Damon Huard's fumble in the end zone.

"It's very rare that I'm not able to sleep," Thomas said of a restless Friday night before the game. "But as I tossed and turned in the Miami heat, I knew something great might happen."

WASHINGTON 38, OHIO STATE 22

Taking the crowd of 80,241 out of the game at the outset, the Huskies handed the ball to Donnie Moore on the first play and he broke off a 20-yard run. On his third carry, he went for 21 yards.

The UW drove 71 yards in eight plays on that initial series for the first of fullback Jeff Jordan's three short scoring runs. By halftime, Jim Owens' team was up 21-0, all on Jordan touchdowns.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Moore, however, was the center of attention throughout this mismatch. He didn't lose a yard all day. He later scored on runs of 2 and 47. He ran the ball on a badly sprained ankle. Yes, he wa a tough guy.

"We got down and dirty in the trenches," Moore said. "Then we broke their spirits."

Granted, this was not a great Ohio State team, with Woody Hayes' Buckeyes finishing 4-5. This should have been a superb UW team, but it imploded. A junior, Moore was suspended after five games for the ridiculous infraction of being seen drinking beer in a tavern and never played for the UW again. The Huskies finished 6-4, losing games by 3, 4, 10 and 11 points.