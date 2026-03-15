Huskies Have 3 CFL Hall of Famers With Latest Addition

Darryl Hall was a University of Washington safety from another era, someone who had his moments of glory in Montlake but never could really enjoy long-term success as a college player.

For instance, Hall as a senior was voted in as one of four Husky co-captains in 1988, but injuries limited him to just five starts that season.

He turned to the NFL, but didn't get drafted. In 1990, he went to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks, who cut him.

However, none of that proved to be a insurmountable obstacle for Hall, who ultimately found stardom in the Canadian Football League. Ultimate rewards. His pro football legacy.

Last September, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound product of Lompoc, California, was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame, becoming one of 242 players who hold this honor -- and one of just three former UW players to go this route.

It was Hall to the Hall.

Previously, wide receiver Tommy Scott and quarterback Warren Moon were Huskies who became CFL hall of famers in 1998 and 2001, respectively.

Darryl Hall played eight seasons for the Calgary Stampeders. | CFL

Hall played eight seasons in Canada in two stints for the Calgary Stampeders, which were wrapped around a brief tour of duty for him in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

He is credited with revolutionizing the Canadian outside linebacker position by moving over from safety and becoming a 53-game starter and more of a playmaker after the switch.

Darryl Hall went from the UW to the CFL. | UW

Hall was named as a CFL All-Star in 1991 and 1992, and he played in four Grey Cups, winning that Canadian Super Bowl in 1992 and 1998.

He played three CFL seasons before getting his NFL shot with the Broncos. In his first season back in the states as a pro, he came up with an interception against the Seahawks. He considered that pass theft one of his most cherished football moments.

Returning to Calgary, Hall made the move to linebacker and played another five CFL seasons before retiring in 2001.

Overall, he appeared in 161 games up North and finished with 492 tackles, 18 sacks, 13 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. In 1992, he had an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown among five thefts that season.

While at the UW, Hall started 17 games overall, including two as a redshirt freshman in 1985 and 10 during his most involved stint in 1987.

As a sophomore, he came off the bench for the Huskies' 1986 Purple Reign defense in which all 11 starters played all 12 games. As a reserve that year, he came up with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown against California.

Montlake claims him. So does the NFL. But the CFL made him a forever star.

