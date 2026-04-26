New Husky DT DeSean Watts Guided By Family History

The first thing you notice about DeSean Watts is he has a physique much like a stainless steel refrigerator -- not too tall, but plenty wide enough.

Open him up and look at what's inside, and you find a newly arrived University of Washington defensive tackle who taken part in 12 spring practices so far and plays with plenty of power, passion and humor.

For one of the earliest workouts, the 6-foot, 313-pound Sacramento State transfer walked out to the East field, joined a group of Huskies who were stretching and to no one in particular bellowed, "What's up, baby?"

At an ensuing practice held at the Seahawks' VMAC complex, Watts violently ripped the helmet off starting center Jake Flores during a drill.

He comes to the Huskies and the Big Ten after earning first-team All-Big Sky honors at his previous stop and doesn't seem daunted by any this.

"They're bigger and they're stronger," he said. "You've got to want it more than the other guys."

DeSean Watts brings a 6-foot, 313-pound frame to the UW defensive line. | Dave Sizer photo

This past week was particularly memorable for him if not sentimental because his older brother LeJuan Watts signed with the Husky basketball team as a transfer forward from Texas Tech, and Washington State and Eastern Washington before that.

"We dreamed of it since we were little kids and dream turned into reality," he said. "I can't wait to watch him play."

From an athletic family, big brother takes to the basketball court with a 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame, but he's never played football, according to his sibling.

"He's a basketball player; he's a little soft," DeSean wisecracked. "I don't know if he can put the pads on."

They're the offspring of the late Walt Watts, who was 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds and an amazing athlete -- he played everything.

After a University of Utah basketball career that ended in in the NCAA Tournament at the Kingdome, the older Watts pitched in the Minnesota Twins minor-league system and went to training camp with the NBA's Utah Jazz and the NFL's Los Angeles Raiders.

Walt Watts sadly had a heart attack and died in 2016 when he was just 47. He's missed out on his sons growing up to become accomplished athletes same as him, though they're specialists in their sporting endeavors.

His memory serves as motivation for the Watts brothers to succeed in their own competitive battles.

"He could do everything," DeSean said. "Him, when I was little, (it was) just taking after him and looking up to him. it's been a blessing. Losing my pops, it was hard for me."

Ah, but he has his big brother with him in Montlake now. He's a family man.