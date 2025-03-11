Just Like Her Dad, Alexis DeBoer Is a Big Hit with the Huskies
After leaving the University of Washington football team 15 months ago for Alabama, Kalen DeBoer no doubt understands his biggest regret in changing jobs -- he doesn't get to see his daughter terrorize the college softball world on a regular basis.
While the coach departed the Northwest, Alexis DeBoer stayed behind and has found the UW to be a perfect sporting fit for her.
On Tuesday, the freshman first baseman was named D1 Softball National Player of the Week after she batted .538, launched 5 home runs and drove in 8 RBIs while helping the Huskies win five games in as many outings at the Black and Orange Classic in Pocatello, Idaho.
For a 20-7 UW team that has a 14-game winning streak, young DeBoer has socked 12 home runs -- ranking her third in the nation -- while piling up 33 RBIs, which is 18th among college softball's best.
On the season, DeBoer is batting .372 entering Big Ten Conference play against Oregon this weekend, and she takes a 10-game hitting streak into the three-game series at home.
A right-handed slugger, DeBoer exhibits a quick bat with textbook extension in repeatedly launching long balls for the Huskies.
While Kalen DeBoer works 2,500 miles away from the UW, he did manage to jump on a private jet and fly to Tucson, Arizona, last month to see Alexis begin her Husky softball career at the Candrea Classic.
