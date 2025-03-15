Lions Reward Ex-Husky Onwuzurike for Getting Healed, Having Solid Season
Levi Onwuzurike was never going to last long in Detroit, coming to the Lions as somewhat damaged goods.
The 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive tackle from Allen, Texas, hurt his back at the University of Washington and it progressively got worse as he put in his time in the Motor city, to the point he couldn't play and needed surgery.
Onwuzurike eventually went on injured reserve, sat out all of the 2022 NFL season and nearly half of the following season.
The forecasts were such that they strongly suggested he'd be headed for the waiver wire and out of the game as the Lions built themselves into a contender behind coach Dan Campbell.
However, Onwuzurike this week agreed to a one-year $5.5 million deal to remain part of Detroit's football resurgence that brought a 15-2 playoff team, with the former Husky standout right in the middle of the defense making plays.
It was a nice bump up from the four-year $8.14 contract he received as a second-round draft pick and the 41st player taken in 2020.
This past season, Onwuzurike became a starter for the first time at the pro level, opening 10 of 16 games, this after previously appearing in 26 games, all as a reserve.
He finished last season with 28 tackles, 13 quarterback hurries, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Onwuzurike, a former first-team All-Pac-12 selection, had huge hopes coming out of the UW, entertaining reporters on a Zoom call from Texas on draft night by telling them in a rather colorful manner he would make an immediate impact as an NFL player.
The accompanying video clip was edited to remove all of his expletives that he felt necessary to sue to make a point.
Onwuzurike's timing was a little off, but the main premise is coming true, as he banks a nice increase in his Lions' compensation.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington