McDuffie is McSuper for the Third Consecutive Year
Trent McDuffie played in just a solitary bowl game for the University of Washington football program, starting at cornerback as a true freshman in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl and coming up with four tackles in a 38-7 victory over Boise State.
He'll be the first to tell you that's OK, he was just saving himself for the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, McDuffie earned his third trip to pro football's championship showcase event in as many seasons in the league after his Kansas City Chiefs took a 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
That positive outcome sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in pursuit of a record third consecutive NFL title while matched against the Philadelphia Eagles, who earlier in the day eliminated the Washington Commanders 55-23.
McDuffie, who has started all 44 games he's appeared in for the Chiefs, had his best season statistically with 13 pass break-ups, nearly double each of his first two seasons, and his first two interceptions of his career.
However, the one-time Husky and first-team All-Pac-12 selection, curiously didn't get voted to the Pro Bowl, even while ranking among the best players at his position statistically.
KCKingdom.com suggested that McDuffie possibly has lost $4 million in contract value because of that snub as he faces an upcoming contract extension.
Again, McDuffie has learned how to make the most out of a tough situation, such as when his final UW team went into a 4-8 tailspin and coach Jimmy Lake was fired, and he still got drafted in the first round by the Chiefs with the 21st overall pick.
