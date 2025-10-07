Joe Buck Calls Out Officials For Missed PI Call on Huge Chiefs Interception
The officials missed a big call during the Jaguars-Chiefs game Monday night, and ESPN's Joe Buck made sure everyone knew about it.
The Jaguars led 21-14 early in the fourth quarter and faced second-and-7 at their own 15-yard line. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back and fired a ball to the right side, but it went directly to Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie for an interception. Lawrence was attempting to hit Parker Washington, but he was nowhere to be found.
Video of the interception is below.
It was a huge play in a key spot, and if you look near the bottom of the play above, Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks knocked Washington down in the middle of his route. ESPN's broadcast booth also noticed that, and brought on rules expert Russell Yurk to explain what happened.
After Buck claimed it looked like interference, Yurk said, "Absolutely. Ball was in the air, the expected receiver in the vicinity was contacted, affecting his ability to make the play. That's a big miss. That should have been pass interference."
Then Buck jumped in saying, "I mean, a huge, huge miss as it gives Kansas City on the McDuffie interception the ball just inside the 20."
That's a pretty pointed reaction from Buck, but with good reason. The Chiefs scored two plays after the interception on a five-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run to tie the game up 21-21. It wasn't the first time Kansas City had a big call go their way in this one.
That's an enormous miss by officials that genuinely changed the game.
In the end it didn't matter, the Jaguars had a late comeback to win 31-28.