Myles Gaskin Makes Impressive Ravens Debut
In his exhibition debut with a new team, Myles Gaskin let the Baltimore Ravens know right away that he still has a lot to offer, coming up with multiple big-yardage plays in a 31-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.
Baltimore signed Gaskin -- now wearing No. 38 rather than his trademark 37 -- on August 10 following a running-back tryout when the Ravens had multiple runners get injured or not produce like they wanted.
They had to be impressed by what they saw over the weekend in the 5-foot-10, 199-pound running back from Lynnwood, Washington, and the University of Washington.
The Huskies' all-time leading rusher returned a kickoff 31 yards midway through the third quarter, putting Baltimore on its own 32.
He brought another kickoff back 38 yards, setting up the Ravens on their 48-yard line with 13:09 left to play in the fourth quarter.
Showing plenty of toughness, Gaskin also caught a swing pass, zipped up the right sideline through heavy traffic, slammed into a Cowboys defender and put the other guy on his backside while supplying a 24-yard gainer to the Dallas 6.
His determined effort enabled the Ravens to score two plays later and push in front with a 28-13 lead.
For good measure, Gaskin came up with a 13-yard run among his seven carries for 20 yards rushing overall.
After a couple of somewhat inactive NFL seasons bouncing among three other teams, Gaskin showed he wants to play and has a lot left in his football tank.
Seeking a 53-man roster spot, he enters the Ravens' backfield competition with Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali, each seeking the back-up role to starter Derrick Henry. One of the guys they all run behind is former Husky offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, who starts on the right side.
Gaskin must feel comfortable in the Dallas area. He was at his best in a previous visit to Texas with the Huskies, rushing 26 times for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns, including an 86-yarder, in a 44-31 over Southern Mississippi in the 2015 Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in the Cotton Bowl.
Just a freshman at the time, he was named the game's MVP.
The former Husky standout gets another opportunity to audition when the Ravens travel to Washington, D.C. on Saturday to face the Washington Commanders in their third and final preseason game.
