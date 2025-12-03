At 11th Hour, Huskies Flip Texan Committed to Baylor
Texas hasn't been real kind to the University of Washington football team over the past 23 months with the Huskies losing the 2024 national championship game in Houston that January and the Sun Bowl in El Paso on last New Year's Eve.
Finally, a breakthrough, with 4-star wide receiver Jordan Clay revealing that he has flipped to the UW from Baylor at the 11th hour of this recruiting cycle.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Clay from Madison High School in San Antonio -- a town that's been good to the Huskies if you go back three years to the Alamo Bowl -- made his intentions known to the various recruiting websites.
The long and lean pass-catcher, not unlike Denzel Boston in physique, visited the UW two weeks ago and watched the Purdue game, one that Boston sat out with an ankle injury, and received an immediate offer.
While playing for a 3-8 Madison, the young Lone Star receiver showed he could be explosive by catching 11 passes for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns in 56-42 win over Roosevelt on November 7.
Clay had been committed to Baylor since July 11, his 18th birthday, when he made his decision public while surrounded by family and friends, with everyone eating cake.
He chose the Bears over Oklahoma and Colorado that day.
However, the Huskies have been successful in adding players with the signing deadline fast approaching.
On Monday, they added 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker Ramzak Fruean, who de-committed from UCLA once the Bruins fired DeShaun Foster in September.
Clay becomes the Huskies' 23rd commit for the Class of 2026, and the third wide receiver secured, all from a a couple of time zones away, joining 4-star Mason James from Norman, Oklahoma, and 3-star Blaise LaVista from Frankfort, Illinois.
As a sophomore, he caught 42 passes for 819 yards and 11 scores. As a junior, he finished with 41 receptions for 900 yards and 5 TDs.
No senior stats were currently available online on any of the recruiting websites, other than his outer worldly single-game performance against Roosevelt High.
Clay will sign his scholarship paperwork and turn it in along with the other incoming UW recruits beginning early on Wednesday.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: