Penix Makes Second NFL Appearance, Facing Nix in Mop-up Role
Every time Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix get together on the football field, it's been a close game that favored the former University of Washington quarterback -- until Sunday.
Under totally different circumstances, Penix made his second NFL appearance in a mop-up role at the tail end of the Atlanta Falcons' 38-6 blowout loss to Nix and the Denver Broncos on Sunday in the Colorado city.
Replacing starter Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter, Penix completed 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards with the game well out of reach.
Nix, a rookie who serves as the Broncos starter for a 5-5 team, was at his best on Sunday, hitting on 28 of 33 attempts for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns.
These first-year NFL quarterbacks had met three times over the previous two seasons at the college level while playing for the UW and Oregon, respectively. Each game resulted in a 3-point Huskies victory at three different sites -- Eugene's Autzen Stadium, Husky Stadium in Montlake and Las Vegas' Allegient Stadium.
In April, Penix was drafted in the first round and eighth overall while Nix went four picks later. While Penix will wait for Cousins to finish up his pro career or time in Atlanta before he takes on a more prominent role, Meantime, Nix was thrust into a starting role right away after the Broncos parted ways with former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Penix, who made his NFL debut on Oct. 20 in a 34-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, has season totals of 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards.
