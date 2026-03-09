Falcons to Sign QB Tua Tagovailoa Following Release From Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is once again on the move.

According to multiple reports , the lefty quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons for the veteran league minimum. The agreement comes after his release from the Dolphins early Monday morning.

Tagovailoa, 28, signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2024 season, one that the franchise likely now regrets and will carry with it massive financial implications—including a $99.2 million dead cap hit over the next two seasons and $54 in guaranteed money for 2026.

He’ll now join a quarterback room with rising third-year signal caller Michael Penix Jr., who tore his ACL late last season, and provide a stopgap option for Atlanta as he recovers from offseason surgery.

