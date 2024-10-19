Seahawks-Falcons Game is Meeting of Ex-Husky Minds
On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will face the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL game in the largest city in the South, in a pro football match-up featuring an interesting meeting of former University of Washington football minds.
The competition within the competition involves Seahawks' offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb matching wits with Falcons' defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
It's the guy who wanted to be the Husky football coach against somone who squandered that opportunity.
Grubb spent 28 games over two seasons calling plays for the Huskies before he applied for the head-coaching job this past January once Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama and didn't get it. He was denied that opportunity by former UW athletic director Troy Dannen, who left for Nebraska after just six months on the job.
If that wasn't confusing enough, Lake served as the Huskies head coach for 13 games over two seasons before he was fired after shoving a player during the 2021 UW-Oregon football match-up -- and for losing control of the program. He was suspended and then let go by athletic director Jen Cohen, now at USC and Dannen's predecessor in Montlake. In the video below, he denied striking his player.
This took place after Lake served for two seasons as a Husky defensive coordinator, two as a co-defensive coordinator and two as the defensive-backs coach for Chris Petersen, giving him significant roots in Montlake.
It's not clear if Grubb or Lake have ever met each other socially or otherwise, but professionally they'll put their reputations up against the other as they make a living in the NFL.
That Husky connection wasn't raised this week in preparation for the game, though another came up. Grubb will be on opposite sidelines with Michael Penix Jr., his Husky quarterback the previous two seasons. Penix is the Falcons' back-up signal-caller and not expected to play on Sunday.
"It'd be great to see Mike," Grubb said. "It's been a long time and he's a great dude and has an incredible family. Michael Penix Sr. and Takisha Penix are good people. So yeah, it'll be awesome to see them."
Maybe Penix can introduce the two coaches over the weekend.
